Kaizer Chiefs Beat Siwelele 2-1 to Reach Carling Knockout Semifinals

Kaizer Chiefs came from behind to defeat Siwelele FC 2-1 in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium, with Wandile Duba and Asanele Velebayi scoring. Chiefs join Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the semifinals.

Kaizer Chiefs advanced to the Carling Knockout semifinals with a 2-1 comeback victory over Siwelele FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday evening. The win sees them join Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the last four, with one semifinal spot still to be decided.

The match started with Siwelele taking a shock lead in the 11th minute. Siyabonga Ndebele out-jumped his marker at a corner and sent a thumping header beyond goalkeeper Brandon Petersen to make it 1-0 to the visitors. Earlier, Siwelele had a great chance to score six minutes in when Sphesihle Jeza latched onto a loose ball in the box and shot on target, but Petersen produced an outstanding save.

Also read Carling Knockout Cup: Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele FC

Chiefs dominated possession but struggled to create clear chances in the opening stages. Chiefs were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute when Mfundo Vilakazi drew a clumsy foul from Vincent Pule. Mduduzi Shabalala took the spot kick but sent his effort over the target, leaving Amakhosi facing the prospect of trailing at the break. Another penalty went Chiefs' way in injury time before the break, with Ndebele's late challenge upending Shabalala.

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Chiefs Equalise Before Halftime

This time Wandile Duba took the spot kick and made no mistake, sending a shot past goalkeeper Jody February to level the score at 1-1 heading into halftime. The start of the second half saw a double change for Siwelele, as they introduced Christian Saile and Njabulo Ngcobo from the bench. Shadrack Kobedi followed just over 10 minutes later, replacing Mokhuoane.

Yet it was the team in gold and black that had more energy and impetus, as Chiefs forced their opponents back in search of a second goal. The Amakhosi had to be patient, but a decisive goal finally arrived in the 84th minute. Substitute Asanele Velebayi, who replaced Shabalala in the 75th minute, sent a low shot beyond February to put the hosts 2-1 up and on course for the semifinals.

The winger proved to be the difference-maker for Amakhosi, who had to dig deep after falling behind early and missing an opportunity to draw level from the penalty spot. Siwelele almost found an equaliser in the final minute of regulation time, with Zakhele Lepasa stabbing an effort just wide after a defensive mistake from Thabo Moloisane. Lepasa had come on as a substitute for Jeza in the 76th minute.

Velebayi Secures Semifinal Spot

It was a hard-fought victory for Amakhosi, who showed resilience after falling behind and recovering from the disappointment of the first missed penalty. For Velebayi, the goal could prove an important moment in his Chiefs campaign, while the club can now turn its attention to the semifinals as it continues its pursuit of Carling Knockout silverware. Referee Masixolele Bambiso was caught between Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele FC players during the match, highlighting the competitive nature of the quarterfinal clash.

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Chiefs' lineup included Petersen in goal, with Solomons, Moloisane, Dortley, Mako, Mthethwa, Maboe (Mabaso 81'), Vilakazi (Kwinika 90+2'), Mmodi, Shabalala (Velebayi 75'), and Duba (Silva 75') forming the outfield players. Siwelele started with February in goal, alongside Mfolozi, Sesane, Ndebele (Ngcobo 46'), Khonyane, Jeza (Lepasa 76'), Mokhuoane (Kobedi 57'), Letshedi, Pule, Mazibuko, and Marou (Saile 46'). The teams will return to action after the international break with Betway Premiership fixtures.

Teams Return To League Action

Chiefs face Chippa United away, while Siwelele travel to Sekhukhune United. Kaizer Chiefs' Fernando da Cruz had demanded 'cup spirit' ahead of the Siwelele FC showdown, wanting his team to forget their previous Siwelele victory and embrace knockout football. The coach has also explained how costly mistakes have exposed his side and prevented them from building winning momentum this season.

For Siwelele, coach Godfrey Mosoetsa believes Zakhele Lepasa can become an important contributor after his injury-hit return, while Happy Mashiane remains sidelined pending administrative issues. Former Pirates and Chiefs stars are eyeing fresh starts at Siwelele.