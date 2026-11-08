Chiefs beat Siwelele 2-1 to set up Sundowns semi-final in Carling Knockout

Kaizer Chiefs beat Siwelele FC 2-1 to complete a Carling Knockout semi-final lineup that pits them against Mamelodi Sundowns, while Orlando Pirates face Stellenbosch FC.

Kaizer Chiefs will face Mamelodi Sundowns in a Carling Knockout semi-final after beating Siwelele FC 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday evening.

The result completed the last four lineup, which was confirmed after Sunday's live draw. The other semi-final pits Orlando Pirates against Stellenbosch FC. Sundowns and Chiefs will renew their rivalry in a meeting that promises plenty of attention, while Pirates and Stellenbosch will meet in the Western Cape, where the Capetonians are likely to host. The fixtures leave four of South African football's biggest clubs just one victory away from the final.

Also read Siwelele Takes Early Lead Against Kaizer Chiefs in Carling Knockout Quarter-Final

Mamelodi Sundowns Seek Redemption Against Kaizer Chiefs

The draw has guaranteed two high-profile clashes, setting up an exciting battle for a place in the showpiece. Sundowns will be keen to respond after their 3-1 defeat to USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup, while also keeping their domestic cup ambitions alive. Miguel Cardoso's side had edged Golden Arrows 1-0 during the week to secure their place in the last four. Chiefs booked their spot with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Siwelele.

Amakhosi had to come from behind after conceding early, with Wandile Duba converting a penalty on the stroke of half-time before substitute Asanele Velebayi struck the winner in the 84th minute. At the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Siwelele took the early ascendancy via Siyabonga Ndebele.

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Siwelele had a great chance to claim the lead six minutes into the match, with Sphesihle Jeza latching onto a loose ball in the box and shooting on target, but Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen produced an outstanding save. Just five minutes later the visitors did go ahead, as Ndebele out-jumped his marker at a corner kick and sent a thumping header beyond the reach of Petersen to make it 1-0 to the team in green and white.

Chiefs, after dominating possession but struggling to create chances, were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute when Mfundo Vilakazi drew a clumsy foul from Vincent Pule. Another penalty went the way of the Amakhosi in injury time before the break, with Ndebele's late challenge upending Shabalala. This time Wandile Duba took the spot kick and sent a shot past goalkeeper Jody February to see the game locked at 1-1 heading into the interval.

Asanele Velebayi Scores Winner For Amakhosi

The start of the second half saw a double change for Siwelele, as they introduced Christian Saile and Njabulo Ngcobo from the bench, and Shadrack Kobedi followed just over 10 minutes later. Yet it was the team in gold and black that had more energy and impetus, as Chiefs forced their opponents back in search of a second goal.

The Amakhosi had to be patient, but a decisive goal finally arrived in the 84th minute, with substitute Asanele Velebayi sending a low shot beyond February to put the hosts 2-1 up and on course for the semifinals. Siwelele almost found an equaliser in the final minute of regulation time, with Zakhele Lepasa stabbing an effort just wide after a defensive mistake from Thabo Moloisane. Mfundo Vilakazi was named Champion Player of the Match.

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In the other semi-final, Pirates will meet Stellenbosch in what could be a stern test for the defending champions. The Buccaneers secured their place with a narrow 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United, teenage forward Mpho Padime scoring the decisive goal at Orlando Amstel Arena. The Cape Winelands outfit will see the semi-final as an opportunity to reach another major cup final and upset one of the competition's favourites.

Stellenbosch Challenge Orlando Pirates For Crown

Stellenbosch have the quality and organisation to make the tie challenging, having developed a reputation for being a difficult opponent in knockout football. Pirates will be looking to keep their title defence on track as they chase another Carling Knockout crown and defend the trophy they won last season.

However, Stellenbosch will fancy their chances of causing an upset and ending the champions' hopes of retaining the trophy. Sekhukhune coach Papi Zothwane has explained why Orlando Pirates remain difficult opponents, pointing to their attacking quality, tactical threat and the anxiety his players experienced. Abdeslam Ouaddou has distanced himself from Orlando Pirates' recruitment process, insisting scouting is not his responsibility as questions grow over the Buccaneers' need for great reinforcements.

Both ties will be decided over 90 minutes, with the winners advancing to the Carling Knockout final. The PSL is expected to announce the semi-final dates, venues and kick-off times in due course. The teams will return to action after the international break with Betway Premiership fixtures, as Chiefs face Chippa United away, and Siwelele travel to Sekhukhune United. Chiefs lineup: Petersen, Solomons, Moloisane, Dortley, Mako, Mthethwa, Maboe (Mabaso 81'), Vilakazi (Kwinika 90+2'), Mmodi, Shabalala (Velebayi 75'), Duba (Silva 75').

Final Four Prepare For Knockout Semi-Finals

Siwelele lineup: February, Mfolozi, Sesane, Ndebele (Ngcobo 46'), Khonyane, Jeza (Lepasa 76'), Mokhuoane (Kobedi 57'), Letshedi, Pule, Mazibuko, Marou (Saile 46'). With Sundowns, Chiefs, Pirates and Stellenbosch making up the final four, all four sides will now turn their attention to preparations, knowing that one strong performance could take them within touching distance of Carling Knockout silverware this season. Supporters now wait to see when the four heavyweight contenders will battle for a place in the final.

Sundowns and Chiefs meeting in one semi and Pirates and Stellenbosch in the other ensures the competition's latter stages are brimming with intrigue. Chiefs will have to overcome one of the strongest sides in the country if they are to move within touching distance of ending their lengthy wait for another domestic cup triumph. Sundowns, meanwhile, will be determined to add another trophy to their collection after securing their place in the last four.