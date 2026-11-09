Kaizer Chiefs to face Mamelodi Sundowns in Carling Knockout semifinals

Kaizer Chiefs beat Siwelele 2-1 to reach the Carling Knockout semifinals, where they will face Mamelodi Sundowns away. Coach Fernando da Cruz says the game is a chance for his team to grow.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz says facing Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout semifinals is another chance for his team to grow, though he stressed they want to reach the final.

Chiefs beat Siwelele 2-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday, setting up an away date with Sundowns in the last four. The league has not yet confirmed dates and venues for the semifinals, though they are expected to be played after the current Fifa break. Asanele Velebayi came off the bench to score the winner for Chiefs, his first goal since arriving at the club in August last year.

Also read USM Alger Defeat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in CAF Super Cup Final

Siyabonga Ndebele had put Siwelele ahead early in the first half before Wandile Duba restored parity for Amakhosi on the stroke of halftime. Mduduzi Shabalala had skied one spot-kick seven minutes before Duba converted his. Shabalala also won the second penalty. Da Cruz said the match against Sundowns is exactly the kind of test his side needs.

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Fernando Da Cruz Seeks Team Growth

We knew when we qualified for the semifinals we would play a big game there, he said. We need this type of game because our team needs to grow. With this type of game against Sundowns our team will grow, Da Cruz said. It will be a very good game for us and we will play that game for sure to qualify for the final, he added.

Chiefs have missed two chances of winning a cup this season after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 in August. They also failed to make it to the CAF Confederation Cup group stages last month, adding to a difficult start to the campaign. Amakhosi have struggled to stay consistent in the league, having already played five draws.

Chiefs Coach Hopes for Morale Boost

It is because of this that Da Cruz feels reaching the Carling Knockout semifinals will boost their morale and put them on a positive dynamic after a tough few months. When you win, it is always a pleasure. It gives confidence to the team and allows us to be on a positive dynamic, the Chiefs coach said.

At the start of the season we did not get the results we expected, but I am happy about the work of the team and the mindset and how the team progressed as well, he said. Da Cruz also praised Velebayi, who came off the bench to seal qualification. I am very happy for him, he is a player who works a lot at training, Da Cruz told SuperSport TV.

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Da Cruz Praises Velebayi and Supports Shabalala

He has not had a lot of minutes but the most important thing is that when he comes in he supports the team. Today he offered us qualification. On Shabalala's penalty miss, Da Cruz was supportive. It has happened before to the best players in the best competitions.

He must get his head up and continue to work. He is a very important player and we need him, Da Cruz said of Shabalala. Chiefs already held Sundowns to a Betway Premiership draw this season, Langelihle Phili giving them the lead but Cassius Mailula equalising for Masandawana at FNB Stadium on August 15. Sundowns reached the last four by beating Golden Arrows 1-0 last Tuesday, setting up the semifinal meeting with Chiefs.