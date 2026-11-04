Kaizer Chiefs sign Elias Mokwana as free agent after Esperance exit

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana winger Elias Mokwana as a free agent after he left Esperance. The 27-year-old returns to South Africa with experience from Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana international Elias Mokwana as a free agent. The 27-year-old winger returns to South African football after two seasons abroad.

The club announced the deal on Wednesday, which was local election day. Mokwana joins Chiefs after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis. He had been linked with a move to Chiefs earlier in the week after parting ways with Esperance. Chiefs had also reportedly shown interest in him two seasons ago before he left Sekhukhune United.

Also read Delayed, not denied: Chiefs finally land Elias Mokwana

Kaizer Chiefs highlighted the experience Mokwana brings from his time in North Africa and the Middle East. The club said the talented winger joins after gaining valuable experience abroad. Chiefs confirmed the arrival on Wednesday and praised his international pedigree. Mokwana hails from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga.

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Mokwana Joins Kaizer Chiefs

He moved from Sekhukhune United to Esperance in 2024. Before moving abroad, he established himself as one of the standout wide players in the Betway Premiership. Over two seasons with Sekhukhune, he made 65 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. During the 2024/25 campaign, Mokwana helped Esperance secure the domestic League and Cup double.

He contributed three goals and two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions. He also lifted the Tunisian Super Cup in 2024, scoring in the final against Stade Tunisien. Esperance's success afforded him the opportunity to represent them at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. That added to his growing experience on the global stage.

He then spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Saudi Arabian club Al Hazem. There he featured in 24 Saudi Pro League matches, scoring once and supplying three assists, while receiving six yellow cards. His performances caught the eye during his loan spell. Mokwana made his senior Bafana Bafana debut against Andorra in March 2024.

He has gone on to earn 11 caps for the national team. He was also part of South Africa's squad at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, making two appearances during the continental tournament. His move to Chiefs could help revive his Bafana Bafana international career. Chiefs are in desperate need of a player capable of leading from the front.

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Boost For Chiefs Wingers

Their wingers, including Luke Baartman and Asanele Velebayi, have struggled for consistency at times this season. Inexperience has also played a role in their struggles. Mokwana's arrival could therefore provide a timely boost.

However, Chiefs have yet to disclose the length of his contract. The signing also comes with expectations. In the past, some players who eventually joined Amakhosi after being linked with the club earlier failed to make the desired impact. That prompted questions over whether they had arrived past their best.

Mokwana will be hoping to avoid that fate. A dynamic winger blessed with pace, directness and attacking creativity, Mokwana adds quality, experience and international pedigree to Chiefs' attacking options. The club continues to strengthen its squad. Everyone at Kaizer Chiefs welcomes Elias to the Amakhosi family and wishes him all the best in Gold and Black.

Chiefs Season Outlook

Attention now turns to how Mokwana will fit into coach Da Cruz's 3-4-2-1 system. A potential Kaizer Chiefs XI with Mokwana includes Petersen; Moloisane, Miguel, Dortley; Monyane, Maboe, Ndlovu, Mokwana; Shabalala, Vilakazi; Mayo. The question is whether Mokwana can find his feet in South Africa again and produce the 2024 form that caught the nation's eye. Kaizer Chiefs are already 12 points adrift of leaders Sundowns, and their season is only nine matches old.

What conclusions can be drawn from that gap? Are the players at Da Cruz's disposal simply not good enough, or is he not getting the most out of a talented young group? The Glamour Boys lost in the MTN8 quarter-finals to Golden Arrows, so there is a lot hinging on their upcoming Carling Knockout clash with Siwelele. Mokwana's arrival could be key to turning their season around.