Chief Whip Mkhize Accused of Defying Zuma's Directives in Parliamentary Dispute

Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe alleges Chief Whip Philasande Mkhize has ignored Jacob Zuma's orders, threatening the South African parliamentary caucus's cohesion and authority.

South Africa's ruling party is embroiled in a high‑profile clash after Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe accused Chief Whip Philasande Mkhize of defying directives issued by party leader Jacob Zuma. The dispute, detailed in a letter dated 9 November 2026, threatens to undermine the parliamentary caucus's structure and authority ahead of upcoming elections.

Dispute Over Parliamentary Whippery Structure

Hlophe's letter to First Deputy President Duduzane Zuma, Second Deputy President Tony Yengeni and Acting Secretary‑General Lindiwe Mtshali claims Mkhize has continued to issue directives to caucus members without consulting his office. He further alleges that Mkhize convened a whippery meeting on 9 November without informing him, inviting members of a reconstituted structure that Zuma had already set aside.

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Zuma had instructed that the previous whippery arrangement remain in place until after the elections, maintaining the status quo. Hlophe argues that Mkhize's actions represent deliberate defiance of his authority and a challenge to organisational discipline, creating parallel centres of power within the party.

Accusations of Private Engagements and Undermining Authority

Hlophe also raised concerns about alleged private meetings between Mkhize and senior party officials, including Duduzane Zuma and Lindiwe Mtshali. He claims Mkhize asserted that these engagements affirmed the legitimacy of the reconstituted whippery and its continued operation. Hlophe could not confirm whether the meetings occurred or if they contradicted Zuma's directive.

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He called for formal clarification from party leadership, warning that conflicting instructions could erode Zuma's authority and destabilise the caucus's functioning. Hlophe's letter stresses that his concerns stem from a duty to safeguard discipline and effective operation, not personal grievances.

Implications for Parliamentary Coordination and Upcoming Elections

The unresolved disagreement over the implementation of Zuma's directive risks weakening the party's parliamentary coordination. Hlophe warned that continued uncertainty could undermine the caucus's ability to present a united front during the forthcoming elections.

Despite Hlophe's October 26 correspondence, he reports no substantive response, prompting his request for an urgent written reply confirming Zuma's directive remains binding. He also urges that meetings and directives under the disputed structure be addressed promptly to prevent further erosion of authority.

As of the time of publication, the party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu had not responded to inquiries, leaving the dispute unresolved and the caucus's future structure uncertain.