Festive Chicken workers strike over R13500 pay demand and working conditions

More than 1100 Festive Chicken workers have been on strike since October 29 demanding a salary increase to R13500 a month, adequate protective equipment and permanent positions.

More than 1100 Festive Chicken workers have been on strike for nearly two weeks outside the company headquarters in Olifantsfontein since October 29, demanding a salary increase to R13500 a month and better working conditions.

The protest continues as workers vowed to carry on until their grievances are addressed. Festive Chicken is a division of Astral Foods, a major poultry producer whose brands include Goldi and County Fair. The company employs just over 1000 employees in a factory in Olifantsfontein and on farms on the West Rand and in Delmas. Many workers earn between R4500 and R5000 a month, well below their demanded basic salary of R13500.

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Strike and Legal Dispute Escalate

The workers downed tools on October 29 because of their grievances. They allege that the company has not engaged meaningfully with them over their demands. Instead, they accuse management of attempting to stop the strike through letters and messages warning employees against protesting and threatening them with disciplinary action and dismissal. The threats prompted the employees to approach the labour court on October 30.

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The court gave them the green light to protest and interdicted the company from taking action against striking workers. The order read: It is declared that all of the employees are entitled to participate in the protected strike action which began on Thursday, 29 October 2026. The employer is interdicted and restrained from initiating disciplinary action against and or dismissing any of its employees for participating in the aforementioned protected strike.

Astral Foods submitted a counter application to the court, which was argued on November 6. Sam Szoke-Burke, a legal representative from Lawyers for Human Rights, representing the workers, said they were awaiting a judgment on jurisdiction. Sowetan visited the company premises on Monday, where employees were protesting. Benjamin Mailula, who has worked for the company for almost 23 years, said employees work 10 hour shifts processing and loading thousands of chickens for distribution.

Workers Describe Poor Pay and Conditions

Mailula said: We load more than 700000 chickens into 90 trucks in one shift. The basic salary of R13500 we are demanding is deserved because currently the earnings are the bare minimum and not equivalent to the amount of work or the hours we put in. Another employee, Rotshidzwa Mathomo, said a lack of adequate PPE was particularly concerning for workers assigned to cold storage facilities.

She said: The freezers are extremely cold, and without PPE you cannot even spend an hour inside. We now have to make our own plans to stay warm. Mathomo also said some women, particularly those menstruating or recovering from operations, experienced additional discomfort when exposed to the cold. Thandiwe Luthuli, who has worked for the company since 2019, alleged that employees injured on duty were told that the incidents were their fault.

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She recounted injuring her hand at work and said she was not paid for a month while she recovered at home. Mzokhona Luvuno, who said he had worked for Festive Chicken since 2019, said he remained classified as a casual worker despite years of service. He said: Back at home, they believe I am working, and I am, but I have nothing to show for it. I have children and a family.

Company Brings in Outside Staff

Sometimes there are issues when we sign in for work, it is not captured, and that money is deducted from the already inadequate salary of a casual worker. Another employee, Koena Seromola, said instead of addressing employees concerns, the company had brought in workers from other branches. Sowetan sent a request to the company on Monday morning asking it to comment on the workers allegations but had not received a response by the time of publication.