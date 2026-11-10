Chery Recalls More Than 23 000 Vehicles in South Africa Over Rear Axle Defects

Chery is recalling more than 23 000 vehicles in South Africa over rear axle and braking defects, and owners can get free inspections and repairs.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a recall of more than 23 000 Chery vehicles in South Africa. The recall covers safety defects affecting the rear axle and braking systems. Chery owners are being urged to contact authorised dealerships for free inspections and repairs.

The NCC has published the recall notice as a consumer safety measure. The commission says the affected vehicles were sold nationally, and the recall applies to several Chery models and production windows listed in the notice.

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Chery Tiggo 4 Rear Axle Sleeve Concerns

The NCC says it has been informed of a total of 17 508 Chery Tiggo 4 vehicles made available for sale between 17 October 2023 and 27 March 2024. These vehicles were sold nationally across South Africa.

According to the supplier, the affected Tiggo 4 vehicles may have welding irregularities at the rear axle sleeve. The defect is the central reason for this part of the recall, and it is the reason owners are being asked to book inspections.

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Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max and Wider Recall Scope

Chery is recalling certain Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max 2.0 vehicles manufactured from 20 May 2026 onwards, and this part of the recall affects 3 474 vehicles. The supplier has linked the recall to the rear axle assembly on these units.

Chery is also recalling 2 685 vehicles made available for sale between February 2023 and July 2026. According to the supplier, the rear axle sleeve on these vehicles may have welding defects. The supplier warns that this could cause the rear axle to dislodge, resulting in rear suspension collapse.

Taken together, the separate recall groups explain why the total figure is more than 23 000 vehicles. Each group has its own model, manufacturing or sale window, and defect description, so owners should check whether their vehicle falls within the affected range.

Owner Steps and Recall Repairs Ahead

Chery owners should contact authorised Chery dealerships to arrange a free inspection and any required repairs. The NCC has directed owners to these dealerships rather than independent workshops for the recall work.

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Because the defects involve the rear axle and braking systems, the recall addresses a direct road safety risk. Owners who notice unusual noises, handling changes, or rear suspension problems should raise them with a dealership as part of the inspection request.

The NCC statement confirms the free inspection and repair offer, the affected vehicle groups, and the defect descriptions supplied by Chery. Further details on scheduling or timelines were not included in the source text, so owners should confirm directly with their dealership.