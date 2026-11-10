Chery Recalls 23,667 Vehicles in South Africa Over Suspension and Brake Defects

The National Consumer Commission has recalled 23,667 Chery and Omoda vehicles in South Africa over brake and suspension defects.

More than 23,000 Chery and Omoda vehicles are under recall in South Africa over safety defects that could cause rear suspension collapse or brake failure. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) announced the recall of 23,667 vehicles after being notified by Chery International, which trades as Chery South Africa. The affected models put motorists at risk if the defects are not corrected.

The recall covers 17,508 Chery Tiggo 4s, 3,474 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max 2.0s and 2,685 Omoda C5s. Each model is linked to a different defect, and the NCC has asked owners to check whether their own vehicles fall within the affected production or sales windows.

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Rear Axle and Brake Pipe Defects Explained

The Chery Tiggo 4 and Omoda C5 may have welding defects on the rear axle sleeve. According to the NCC, this fault could cause the rear axle to dislodge, which would result in the rear suspension collapsing.

The Tiggo 4 defect affects vehicles made available for sale between October 17 2023 and March 27 2024. The Omoda C5 defect affects vehicles sold between February 2023 and July 2026.

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The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max 2.0 faces a separate concern involving its front brake pipe. The pipe may come into contact with the turbocharger assembly, and that contact could cause the pipe to wear and leak brake fluid. Reduced brake fluid lowers braking performance and increases stopping distances, and the NCC warns that the defect could result in a collision, serious injury or death. This recall applies to Tiggo 8 Pro Max 2.0 vehicles manufactured from May 20 2026 onwards.

NCC Urges Owners to Book Free Chery Inspections

The NCC has urged owners to take their vehicles to authorised Chery dealerships for inspections and any necessary repairs. Chery will carry out these repairs free of charge.

Owners who are unsure whether their cars are included can check their vehicle identification numbers (VINs) on Chery's website. Anyone whose vehicle may be unsafe to drive should contact an authorised dealership or Chery's contact centre to arrange towing rather than driving it to a service centre.

NCC acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu urged consumers to respond to the recall. He also reminded suppliers that they are obliged to notify the commission promptly about product recalls.

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Separate NCC Investigation Into Chery Recall Notifications

The NCC has opened a separate investigation into Chery over allegations that certain vehicles were recalled without the commission being notified. Ratshisusu disclosed that the investigation was launched in October 2026 and is ongoing.

The investigation concerns the notification process rather than the physical defects in the recalled vehicles. Its outcome has not been announced, and the NCC has not published any findings on the allegations against Chery.