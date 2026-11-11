Chery Recalls 20,193 Vehicles in South Africa Due to Defective Rear Axles

Chery initiates a precautionary recall of 20,193 vehicles in South Africa after reports of detached rear axles in Malaysia. Owners must check VINs for potential safety risks.

Chery has launched a significant precautionary recall affecting 20,193 vehicles across South Africa following serious safety concerns regarding defective rear axles. This major automotive action was triggered by recent incidents in Malaysia where several units were reported to have experienced axle detachment. The Wuhu-based manufacturer identified that specific production batches of the Tiggo 4 Pro and Omoda C5 models contain components that may fail under extreme conditions.

Rear Axle Manufacturing Defect Details

The core issue involves a manufacturing flaw in the weld connecting the rear axle trailing arm to the sleeve on affected vehicles. Chery stated that while this defect is rare, it could lead to complete separation of the axle in extreme circumstances. Such a failure would compromise wheel control and significantly increase the risk of road accidents for drivers and passengers. The company emphasized that this campaign is strictly a precautionary measure to identify and rectify potentially dangerous vehicles before they cause harm.

Also read Major Chery, Omoda recall in SA over suspension collapse risk, brake fluid leakage

Specific Models and Production Dates Affected

The recall impacts 17,508 Tiggo 4 Pro units and 2,685 Omoda C5s manufactured between June 6, 2022, and December 31, 2023. Older model Chery Tiggo 4 Pros bear the brunt of this recall with the highest number of units involved. Vehicles produced outside this specific timeframe or those currently on sale are confirmed to be safe and unaffected by this defect. Owners of these specific models should verify their vehicle status immediately through official channels.

Malaysia Incident Triggers South African Action

This recall follows similar actions taken by Malaysia's Road Transport Department last month, which recalled 8,878 Omoda C5s after social media images showed detached axles. Two years prior, Chery also recalled 600 C5s in Malaysia for the exact same rear axle defect involving models from 2023. These international precedents prompted the South African branch to act swiftly to ensure consumer safety and maintain brand integrity in the local market.

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Stakeholder Positions and Corporate Strategy

Chery Group Chairman Yin Tongyue previously emphasized the company's commitment to long-term market cultivation rather than quick profits overseas. He stressed the importance of respecting local laws and business practices to avoid costly failures in foreign markets. This strategic perspective underscores the seriousness with which Chery treats quality control and regulatory compliance in South Africa, aiming to build trust through proactive safety measures.

Owner Procedures and Repair Logistics

Owners who suspect their vehicle is part of this recall must enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Chery South Africa Owners Area portal. Those identified as potentially affected will receive direct messages advising them to contact or visit their nearest authorized dealer for inspection. Replacement parts are already available in South Africa, ensuring that repairs will be prioritized and executed without unnecessary delays for affected customers.