Chery QQ3 Pricing Revealed: Affordable Electric Vehicle Set for South Africa

Chery has announced the pricing for its new QQ3 in China, ahead of its launch in South Africa. The electric vehicle is designed to compete with the BYD Dolphin Surf, offering a fun and agile driving experience with competitive pricing.

Chery has unveiled the pricing details for its reimagined QQ3 in China , a move that precedes its anticipated launch in South Africa later this year. The third-generation QQ3, which made its official debut at the International User Summit in Wuhu last year, is now exclusively an electric vehicle , positioning itself as a direct competitor to the BYD Dolphin Surf. Built on the T12 platform, this latest QQ3 features a more rounded design, with increased dimensions compared to its predecessors.

It moves away from the previous design cues reminiscent of the Daewoo Matiz/Chevrolet Spark. The South Africa-bound version of the new Chery QQ3 boasts dimensions of 4,195mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2,700mm, a height of 1,573mm, and a width of 1,811mm. The QQ3 will be offered in China with a choice of four models powered by two different battery packs, catering to a range of consumer needs and preferences. \In China, the QQ3 offers a range of configurations. The base model, equipped with a 29.4-kWh battery, delivers 50kW of power and 90Nm of torque, providing a claimed CLTC cycle range of 310km. For those seeking greater performance, a 41.2-kWh battery option is available, generating 90kW of power and 115Nm of torque, and offering a claimed range of 420km. Significantly, the new QQ3 departs from its front-wheel-drive heritage, adopting a rear-wheel-drive configuration. This shift is due to the positioning of the electric motor on the rear axle, contributing to enhanced driving dynamics and a more engaging driving experience. Depending on the selected trim level, standard specifications include a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance comfort, convenience, and safety. This strategic shift in drivetrain, coupled with its compact dimensions and attractive pricing, positions the QQ3 as a compelling contender in the burgeoning EV market. \The pricing for the new Chery QQ3 in China starts at 58,900 yuan and reaches up to 78,900 yuan, which, when converted directly, amounts to between R145,858 and R195,385, excluding taxes and import duties. This aggressive pricing strategy underlines Chery's commitment to offering an affordable yet feature-rich electric vehicle. The QQ3’s combination of agile performance, striking design, and competitive pricing is designed to attract a broad range of consumers. The new QQ3 underscores Chery’s commitment to innovation and its strategy to make electric mobility accessible to a wider audience. The QQ3 will offer an alternative to the ever growing EV market. The move from front-wheel-drive to rear-wheel-drive is a considerable design upgrade as well. The design of the new QQ3 is a far cry from the original and will fit in with the modern car market





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chery QQ3 Electric Vehicle EV China South Africa Pricing BYD Dolphin Surf Automobiles New Car

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa’s 5G boom is bypassing rural areas: IcasaSouth Africa's 5G coverage has surged to 58% nationally but rural areas are being left far behind, Icasa data shows.

Read more »

South Africa: Divorce Rates Rise, Women Leading the Way, Marriage Decline ContinuesStatistics South Africa's latest data reveals a surge in divorces in 2024, with women increasingly initiating these separations. The report highlights a decline in marriages, geographical disparities in divorce rates, and insights into the demographics and marital history of those divorcing, painting a picture of evolving societal attitudes towards relationships.

Read more »

Grasshopper Harvest Fuels Local Economy in Limpopo, South AfricaA bumper crop of grasshoppers in the Giyani area of Limpopo has created a new income stream for locals, who are now selling the insects to customers across the region and beyond. This development highlights the potential of insects as a sustainable food source and showcases the entrepreneurial spirit of the community.

Read more »

High Court warning for anyone buying property in South AfricaA recent High Court judgment serves as a notable warning for anyone buying or selling property in South Africa.

Read more »

New labour laws in South Africa have a serious problem for pensionsExperts from Webber Wentzel have highlighted concerns over technical issues related to the amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment.

Read more »

More than R6.2 billion in fraud and corruption in South AfricaSouth Africa's water and sanitation sector is facing large amounts of fraud and corruption, but no arrests have been made.

Read more »