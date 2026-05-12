Chery Holding Group's Soueast Introduces Collaboration with Jetour, Targeting Luxury-Focused Segment in China

Citing preliminary investigations, the news text suggests that Soueast, a luxury brand from Chery Holding Group, is likely to introduce the S06 and S07 models, focusing on ICE and PHEV derivatives. When comparing the S06, which shares its platform with the Jetour Dashing, to the officially introduced version, buyers can expect styling similarities and a distinct hybrid technology. On the other hand, the S07 aims to deliver an intelligent, comfortable, and versatile urban driving experience using smart voice control technology for seamless interaction with the vehicle. The S08 DM, a family-orientated SUV, impressed testers with its premium feel and modern technological features, indicating the brand's potential to expand its range and draw more consumers in China's competitive local market.

Soueast , a luxury automotive brand owned by Chery Holding Group , recently introduced collaboration with Jetour vehicles production in China. Preliminary investigations indicate the brand plans to introduce two models, the S06 and S07, in ICE and PHEV derivatives.

Comparing the S06, the upcoming model, with the Jetour Dashing, buyers can expect styling similarities and a distinct hybrid technology. The S07, on the other hand, is dedicated to providing an intelligent, comfortable, and versatile urban driving experience through smart voice control technology. The S08 DM, a family-orientated SUV, impressed testers with its premium feel and modern technological features, suggesting the brand could expand its range and attract more consumers in China's competitive local market





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Chery Holding Group Soueast Jetour Luxury Vehicles Hybrid Technology Intelligent Drivers

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