Chery recalls 20,193 Tiggo 4 Pro and Omoda C5 vehicles in South Africa over rear axle defect

Chery Group South Africa is recalling 17,508 Tiggo 4 Pro and 2,685 Omoda C5 vehicles built between June 2022 and December 2023 to inspect and, if needed, replace the rear axle. The campaign follows a Malaysian incident in which an Omoda 5 rear axle detached while driving and forms part of a wider recall of 53,882 units in China.

Chery Group South Africa has announced a recall campaign for selected Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Omoda C5 vehicles to inspect the rear axle and replace it where necessary.

The recall campaign in South Africa involves 17,508 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro vehicles and 2,685 Omoda C5 vehicles produced between June 2022 and December 2023. This forms part of a widespread recall of Tiggo and Omoda vehicles, with 53,882 units being recalled in China. The wider action follows an October 6 incident in Malaysia in which an Omoda 5 rear axle detached while driving.

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Malaysia Suspends Type Approval Investigation

Malaysia s Road Transport Department suspended the model s vehicle type approval, halting new registrations while it investigates. In an earlier action in 2024, Chery recalled 600 Omoda 5 vehicles in Malaysia after a separate rear-axle incident. The company attributed that issue to welding-equipment miscalibration after a welding tip was replaced. The current campaign relates to a rear axle manufacturing issue that may affect the weld between the rear axle trailing arm and sleeve on some vehicles.

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In rare circumstances, the weld could fail and separate, which could affect wheel control and increase the risk of an accident, says Chery. Vehicles are being recalled as a precautionary measure. Inclusion in the campaign does not mean that every vehicle has a defective rear axle, according to Chery. Affected models are no longer being produced.

Current models on sale in South Africa are not part of the affected batch of units. Vehicles included in the campaign will be inspected by an authorised dealer. Where necessary, the complete rear axle will be replaced free of charge. Owners are encouraged to check whether their vehicle is included in the campaign by entering their Vehicle Identification Number through the recall checker in the Chery South Africa Owners Area at https://www.chery.co.za/owners-area.

Omoda Customers Access VIN Checker Online

Omoda customers can use the Omoda VIN checker at https://www.omoda.co.za/owners/active-care to see whether their vehicle is affected. Owners whose vehicles are identified as potentially affected will also receive a message advising them to contact or visit their nearest authorised dealer to arrange an inspection. Replacement parts are available in South Africa, and repairs will be prioritised.