Chery and Jetour to Revitalize Rosslyn Plant with Local Production

Chery and Jetour have announced plans to establish local production at the Rosslyn plant near Pretoria, South Africa, starting in 2027. The initial focus will be on the Jetour T1 and T2 models, with a hybrid bakkie (KP31) also planned for production. This investment is expected to create over 3,000 jobs and significantly boost the South African automotive industry.

Chery and its subsidiary, Jetour , are poised to significantly impact the South Africa n automotive landscape with a substantial investment and production plan for the Rosslyn plant near Pretoria.

This facility, currently occupied by Nissan for the past six decades, will undergo a comprehensive overhaul following Nissan’s departure next month, preparing it to become a key manufacturing hub for both Chery and Jetour vehicles starting in 2027. The announcement, made during Chery’s International User Summit in China, signals a long-term commitment from the Chinese automaker to the South African market.

Tony Liu, CEO and Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery South Africa, emphasized the scale of the investment, though specific details remain undisclosed at this time. Initially, production will involve importing components from China while the Rosslyn plant is being fully equipped for local assembly. The initial focus of local production will be the popular Jetour T1 and T2 models.

These vehicles have already gained traction in South Africa since their launch in October of the previous year, with combined sales exceeding 5,000 units. The T2, in particular, has proven to be a strong performer, consistently averaging over 500 units sold each month. Chery’s ambitious plan aims to achieve an annual production capacity of 50,000 units by mid-2027, creating over 3,000 jobs within the manufacturing and supply chain sectors.

This move not only strengthens Jetour’s global presence but also highlights the increasing influence of Chinese automakers in the South African automotive industry. Nic Campbell, Vice-President of Jetour South Africa, underscored the rapid growth of the brand, noting the introduction of four internal combustion engine models and two plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models within just 18 months of independent operation in the country, with further model upgrades and introductions planned for the near future.

Beyond the T-Series, Chery’s production plans include a hybrid bakkie, internally designated as the KP31. This vehicle will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain centered around a 2.5-liter turbodiesel engine. The KP31 is slated for a potential local launch before the end of the year, initially as an imported model before transitioning to local production.

However, it’s been confirmed that the Jetour F700 and G700 SUV models will not be included in the initial local assembly plans. This strategic decision reflects Chery’s prioritization of the KP31 and the T-Series for the Rosslyn plant. The investment in the Rosslyn facility represents a significant boost to the South African economy, promising job creation and a strengthened automotive manufacturing sector.

The move also positions South Africa as a crucial component of Jetour’s global expansion strategy, demonstrating the growing appeal of the country as a manufacturing destination for international automakers. The long-term implications of this development are expected to be far-reaching, potentially reshaping the competitive dynamics of the South African automotive market





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Chery Jetour Rosslyn Plant South Africa Automotive Manufacturing T1 T2 Hybrid KP31 Investment Production

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