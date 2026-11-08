Sunderland beat Chelsea 1-0, Brighton go second, Liverpool win 3-1 at Crystal Palace

Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee scored a controversial penalty to beat Chelsea 1-0, while Brighton climbed to second with a 2-0 win over Brentford and Liverpool won 3-1 at Crystal Palace.

Sunderland secured a shock 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, with Enzo Le Fee scoring a controversial 36th-minute penalty.

The result lifted Sunderland off the bottom and handed manager Regis Le Bris a huge three points. Sunderland moved up to 18th with eight points, one more than Crystal Palace and Manchester United, who host Aston Villa later. It was Sunderland's first league victory since August and only their second league win of the season.

Also read Liverpool back on track after beating Palace

Controversial Penalty Secures Win

Le Fee converted from the spot after Chelsea defender Levi Colwill was adjudged to have pulled Brian Brobbey to the ground as the two grappled while attempting to reach the ball. Le Fee dispatched the spot-kick past Mike Penders, and Sunderland held on for a memorable win. Chelsea were furious that Cole Palmer was not awarded a spot-kick for a foul by Luke O'Nien moments before the only goal.

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Blues boss Xabi Alonso was incensed that no foul was given on Palmer in the build-up to the penalty. Chelsea missed the presence of Joao Pedro up front as Palmer and Morgan Rogers were kept in check. Chelsea defenders like Wesley Fofana had a tough time against Sunderland's Dutch striker Brian Brobbey. Chelsea remain fifth, two points outside the top four, after a fourth defeat in 10 league games under Alonso.

The Blues had arrived hoping to bolster their bid to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish. Le Bris had been under pressure after a dismal 2-0 home defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday put his position in doubt ahead of the international break. But his side bounced back for a huge three points thanks to two controversial penalty decisions that went their way.

Liverpool Bounce Back Against Palace

In other Premier League action, Liverpool got back on track with a 3-1 win against lowly Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Liverpool had been beaten by Arsenal in the Premier League and Fenerbahce in the Champions League before arriving in south London, sparking pointed questions about Andoni Iraola in the former Bournemouth manager's first season in charge at Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister headed Liverpool in front from Dominik Szoboszlai's cross after 40 minutes.

Florian Wirtz bagged Liverpool's second with a composed finish from Bradley Barcola's cross in the 54th minute. It was Wirtz's first league goal this season and only the second in all competitions for the inconsistent German playmaker this term. Alexander Isak finished off Wirtz's pass in the 89th minute to wrap up fourth-placed Liverpool's much-needed victory after a two-game losing streak. It was Liverpool's fourth consecutive away league win this season.

Eddie Nketiah's stoppage-time penalty after a foul by Milos Kerkez was no consolation for Palace. Palace manager Pierre Sage, hired to replace Oliver Glasner in the close-season, is on the brink of being sacked after his side slumped to the bottom of the table following their seventh defeat in 10 league matches. Pressure is mounting on Sage whose side will head into the international break bottom of the table.

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Brighton Extends Strong Start

Brighton extended their superb start to the season, climbing to second place with a 2-0 win against Brentford at the Amex Stadium. While Fabian Hurzeler's side might not have the staying power to challenge Arsenal for the title, they have established themselves as contenders for a Champions League place.

Brighton are continuing to provide ample evidence to suggest their lofty position is not a false one and, while they were helped by Igor Thiago's red card midway through the first half, they beat Brentford at a canter. It is their best ever start to a top-flight season and they head into the international break on 22 points, with Arsenal on 27 after their 1-0 win at home to Hull City on Saturday.

Diego Gomez's 25-yard rocket gave the Seagulls the lead in the 15th minute when he seized on a clearance at the edge of the area and struck a superb left-foot shot on the turn into the top corner. Brentford striker Igor Thiago was sent off for clattering Chema Andres in the face midway through the first half after a VAR check.

Pascal Gross doubled Brighton's advantage with a 42nd minute penalty after Keane Lewis-Potter fouled Luka Vuskovic, dispatching the penalty high into the net. The Seagulls' sixth win in their last seven league games lifted them above third-placed Manchester City and within five points of champions Arsenal, who beat Hull on Saturday. Evanilson maintained his hot streak in Bournemouth's 2-1 win at Ipswich.

The Cherries' Brazilian forward struck with a clinical finish in the fifth minute, taking him to seven goals in his last eight games and scoring for the fifth Premier League game in succession. An own goal from Leif Davis in the 46th minute increased Bournemouth's lead and Jack Clarke's 73rd minute penalty wasn't enough to rescue Ipswich. Bournemouth are up to seventh.