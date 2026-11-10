Chelsea Held Goalless by Hacken in Women's Champions League as Man City Win

Chelsea were held 0-0 by Hacken in the Women's Champions League, while Manchester City won 4-1 at Inter Milan and Bayern Munich beat PSG 2-1 in Paris on Tuesday.

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Hacken in the Women's Champions League on Tuesday, while Manchester City earned their first win of the competition with a 4-1 victory at Inter Milan. The London club hit the woodwork twice in Sweden, but Hacken goalkeeper Jennifer Falk produced an inspired display that kept the visitors at bay. The results across the group stage left Chelsea in a tight race for the top of the table.

Chelsea are third in the league phase table after four matches, one point behind defending champions and pacesetters Barcelona. The Catalan side are perfect so far, although they have a game in hand. Several teams, including Lyon and Arsenal, are both just one point behind Chelsea's coach Sonia Bompastor's side and could move above them on this matchday.

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Chelsea Struggle to Break Down Hacken

Chelsea failed to convert their chances in Sweden, despite striking the woodwork twice during the match. The result means the London club have not scored in this fixture and must now assess where their attacking play fell short.

Falk was the central figure for Hacken, as her saves repeatedly denied Chelsea a winning goal. Chelsea's response, as relayed in the match coverage, was that the team had travelled to Sweden with the ambition of winning the game. They acknowledged that the night did not go that way and said the squad needs to learn from the performance.

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Manchester City Secure First League Phase Win

Manchester City picked up their first league phase victory by beating Inter Milan 4-1 after drawing their opening three matches. The Women's Super League champions moved up to seventh in the table following the win.

Kerstin Casparij and Grace Clinton both scored after the interval to turn the game in City's favour. Their result marked a clear shift in fortunes after a run of three draws that had kept them without a win in the competition.

Bayern Munich Beat Paris Saint-Germain in Paris

Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at the Parc des Princes, moving into second place in the table. The Bavarians now sit ahead of Chelsea on goal difference, while PSG suffered their first defeat of the league phase.

PSG goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek scored an early own goal, which gave Bayern an early advantage. Klara Buehl then struck five minutes before halftime to prove the winner and put the visitors in a comfortable position. The result meant Bayern took all three points in the French capital.

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Real Madrid Earn First League Phase Win Over Paris FC

Real Madrid recorded their first win of the league phase by beating Paris FC 3-0 in the Spanish capital. Three second-half strikes secured the victory, which lifted Pau Quesada's side to eighth in the table on six points.

Linda Caicedo made the result safe with nine minutes remaining, finishing smartly from a reverse pass by Felicia Schroeder. Paris FC remain 16th in the table with two points. Caruso said it was really important to pick up the three points because Real Madrid had not won any of their first three games, adding that the team has to try to finish among the top teams.

Lyon Face Juventus Next as Table Shifts

Lyon, the eight-time winners of the competition, return to action on Wednesday when they travel to face Juventus. Their match falls on the same matchday that could see several clubs, including Chelsea, move in the standings.

With Barcelona holding a game in hand and several sides separated by a single point, the next round of matches will determine how the group stage table looks as the league phase continues.