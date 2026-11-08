Chelles Van den Berg Demands Improvement Before France Test

Springbok scrumhalf Chelles Van den Berg highlights key areas for growth after beating Italy, as the team prepares for a challenging match against France in the Nations Championship.

Springbok scrumhalf Chelles Van den Berg has issued a stern call for his teammates to refine their performance levels ahead of their upcoming clash with France. The world champions secured a decisive victory over Italy to start their European campaign, but Van den Berg insists that this success does not mask significant room for tactical improvement.

Performance Analysis And Video Review

Despite the comfortable margin of victory, the Springboks faced sustained pressure from Italy, particularly during the second half of the match. Van den Berg acknowledged that the Italian squad displayed considerable resilience and fighting spirit, which tested the visitors throughout the contest. The team plans to conduct a thorough video analysis upon their return to identify specific technical and strategic gaps that must be closed.

Also read Springboks Dominate France at Stade de France Ahead of Six Nations Clash

Van den Berg, who was named Player of the Match for his standout contributions, emphasized that the current state of the squad is an exciting development rather than a cause for alarm. He stated that there is substantial work remaining to be done on their game, viewing these challenges as opportunities for growth before facing the next opponent.

Building Momentum For French Challenge

The South African team must now shift its focus immediately toward a significantly more demanding fixture against the French national team at the Stade de France next Friday. Head coach Rassie Erasmus led the squad to this win, but the upcoming test at the home of their next rival is expected to provide a far sterner examination of their current capabilities and depth.

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France enters this matchup with strong momentum after dispatching Fiji in a commanding 54-17 victory in their opening round. The French side has already added reinforcements to their squad due to injuries sustained in that earlier game, signaling their intent to field a full-strength team capable of matching the intensity of the world champions.

Van den Berg noted that securing this win against Italy was crucial for establishing the correct execution patterns and building necessary momentum. The scrumhalf highlighted the importance of playing to their practiced strengths, ensuring that the team carries the confidence from this victory into the highly anticipated encounter in Paris.

Respect For Italian Warriors

While celebrating the result, Van den Berg expressed deep respect for the Italian national team, describing them as an incredible group of warriors with immense heart. He acknowledged that the opposition was expected to put up a fierce fight, a prediction that proved accurate as Italy pushed the visitors hard at times during the match.

The Springbok scrumhalf praised the character of the Italian players, noting that their tenacity required a higher level of discipline and response from South Africa. He admitted that while the result was positive, there were moments where the team could have been more efficient in managing the pressure applied by their opponents.

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Stadium Experience And Future Steps

Van den Berg reflected on the privilege of playing in such a historic venue, emphasizing the honor of wearing the Springbok jersey on the international stage. He described the atmosphere and the significance of the stadium as special elements of the touring experience, which the team appreciates deeply despite the rigorous schedule.

The focus now turns entirely to preparing for France, with the understanding that a markedly improved performance is essential to maintain their winning start to the Nations Championship. The squad must address the deficiencies identified in the video review to ensure they are fully prepared for the tactical complexity and physicality of the French challenge.