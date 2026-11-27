Panamanian chef Marco Herrera unveils a recipe for Tulemasi, a traditional fish soup made with coconut and plantain, during Zioux's Routes of Flavour series in South Africa.

Panamanian chef Marco Herrera presented a traditional recipe for Tulemasi during the second instalment of the Routes of Flavour culinary series hosted at Zioux in Sandton. This event took place on 25 and 26 November as part of a collaboration between Marble Hospitality and Air France-KLM. The dish offers a taste of Panama's Caribbean coast for diners in South Africa.

Tulemasi Recipe from Guna Yala

Tulemasi is a traditional fish soup that serves as a staple of the Guna (Gunadule) people in Guna Yala. The recipe features a comforting coconut base combined with fresh fish, green plantain, and cassava. Although the exact origins of the dish are undocumented, it reflects the deep connection between the Guna community and their natural environment. The soup utilizes readily available ingredients such as coconut, fresh seafood, and root vegetables.

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The flavour profile of Tulemasi is mild and comforting, with the natural sweetness of coconut complementing the delicate taste of fresh fish. A squeeze of lemon or lime adds a refreshing note to the broth. Chilli is included as an optional ingredient, allowing diners to add a kick of heat without compromising the mild seafood and coconut flavours.

Preparation and Ingredients

Preparation begins by mixing grated coconut with water and straining the mixture through a cloth or fine sieve to extract coconut milk or coconut-infused water. This liquid forms the foundational base of the soup. Cooks must peel and slice green plantains and cassava into medium-sized pieces before adding them to the pot.

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Cleaned fish is then added to the simmering mixture. The ingredients continue to cook until the fish is fully prepared and the vegetables become tender. While Tulemasi typically features green plantain and cassava, ingredients vary between Guna communities. Some versions incorporate root vegetables such as yam and otoe.

Routes of Flavour Culinary Series

The presentation of Tulemasi occurred during the Routes of Flavour series, which turned its attention to Panama on 25 and 26 November. The broader menu at Zioux featured contemporary interpretations of traditional Panamanian dishes. These included charcoal-grilled octopus ceviche, sancocho, arroz con pollo, and a dessert inspired by coffee from Panama's Boquete region.

Herrera described the menu as a collection of memories transformed into dishes. He stated that each creation is inspired by personal stories, the Panamanian cuisine that shaped him, family lessons, and a passion for art. This culinary approach aims to bring the heritage of his home country into South African kitchens.

Stakeholder Collaboration and Impact

The event was organized by Zioux as part of the Routes of Flavour series, a partnership between Marble Hospitality and Air France-KLM. The collaboration highlights the cultural exchange between South Africa and Panama through gastronomy. By showcasing traditional recipes like Tulemasi, the series provides exposure to Panamanian culinary heritage for international audiences.