Chaskalson denies allegations of improper pressure and quid pro quo from Mogotsi

Mogotsi alleged that Chaskalson had promised to protect him during the commission’s hearings if he provided damaging evidence against North West businessman and ANC backer Suleiman Carrim. Chaskalson rejected the claim, saying the exchanges between Mogotsi and Chaskalson did not show any promise of protection or threat of reprisal.

Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email. Mogotsi alleged that Chaskalson had promised to protect him during the commission’s hearings if he provided damaging evidence against North West businessman and ANC backer Suleiman Carrim .rejected the claim, saying the exchanges between Mogotsi and Chaskalson did not show any promise of protection or threat of reprisal.

‘The application is dismissed,’ Madlanga said. ‘The effect of the dismissal is that Mr Mogotsi’s evidence will be heard … Mr Mogotsi’s evidence will be led by Mr Chaskalson. ’ Mogotsi said in his founding affidavit that his interactions with Chaskalson began in March this year after his attorney withdrew from representing him at the commission. He alleged that Chaskalson indicated he would protect him if he provided incriminating evidence against Suleiman Carrim.

During this period, advocate Chaskalson and I had various WhatsApp calls and text conversations concerning Mr Suleiman and his evidence. The tone and context of these conversations caused me grave concern regarding advocate Chaskalson SC’s impartiality. In one exchange, I texted Chaskalson: ‘I think you can help me’, to which Chaskalson replied: ‘I think so too. But you can’t mess me around.

’ Ironically, he had earlier, when I was testifying, called me a liar and dishonest, yet reached out to me for information against Suleiman under the promise of protecting me. The commission said it was Mogotsi who initiated contact with Chaskalson and subsequently offered to provide information about Carrim and alleged crime boss, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

According to Mr Mogotsi’s case, the impression formed is that: ‘If I don’t bring anything valuable, if I don’t bring anything useful, then I cannot be indemnified, or I cannot be saved. ’ I informed him that I needed protection and he assured me that he would ‘sort me out’, but again pressed for more evidence against Sueliman. Chaskalson, however, described the allegations as fraudulent.

He said Mogotsi’s case rested on the claim that he had improperly pressured him to provide evidence against Carrim and that any ‘help’ offered was conditional on implicating Carrim. The record, he said, showed the opposite. I have never suggested to Mr Mogotsi that he should give false evidence to implicate Mr Carrim.

Mr Mogotsi has removed a text that he sent me on 12 March 2026, at 11.29 pm, in which he stated: ‘M worried about coming’, also mentioning that ‘I called u at night, thought it would be strategic also. ’ I also deny that I ever offered to protect Mr Mogotsi from adverse findings by the commission if he could implicate Mr Carrim.

I would never offer any witness a quid pro quo for implicating another witness and I have not done so. Mr Mogotsi’s conduct could amount to criminal behaviour, including falsifying evidence, improperly impugning an evidence leader and acting in a manner prejudicial to the orderly conduct of the commission. He sought assistance to avoid being used as a scapegoat and Mr Mogotsi himself offered to provide evidence concerning Mr Carrim and the SAPS/Medicare24 Tshwane district contract.

Is it not opportunistic to offer Mr Chaskalson information on Mr Carrim and then fail to deliver because Mr Mogotsi, as it turns out, does not have such information? You offer and then you fail to deliver. And without more, you say: ‘He is going to be biased against me.





mailandguardian / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chaskalson Mogotsi Protection Evidence Quid Pro Quo Falsifying Evidence Adverse Findings Orderly Conduct Of The Commission Opportunistic SAPS/Medicare24 Tshwane District Contract North West Businessman ANC Backer Suleiman Carrim Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala Whatsapp Calls Text Conversations Evidence Leader Adverse Findings By The Commission Protection From Adverse Findings Quid Pro Quo For Implicating Another Witness Opportunistic To Offer Information On Mr Carri Protection From Adverse Findings By The Commis Protection From Adverse Findings By The Commis Protection From Adverse Findings By The Commis Protection From Adverse Findings By The Commis

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