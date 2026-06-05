Charles Leclerc Tops Ferrari Times in Monaco Practice, Hamilton Second

Charles Leclerc made local knowledge pay on Friday when he topped the times for Ferrari in opening practice for his home Monaco Formula One Grand Prix ahead of team-mate seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. The two Ferraris were half a second faster than third-placed four-time champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull ahead of the Mercedes duo of championship leading Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

Charles Leclerc made local knowledge pay on Friday when he topped the times for Ferrari in opening practice for his home Monaco Formula One Grand Prix ahead of team-mate seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton .

The two Ferraris were half a second faster than third-placed four-time champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull ahead of the Mercedes duo of championship leading Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli and George Russell. World champion Lando Norris was sixth for McLaren, without troubling the leading pace-setters, ahead of Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren –- on a weekend when the team is celebrating its 1000th Grand Prix -- and Gabriel Bortoleto in the second Audi.

Pierre Gasly was 10th for Alpine in an interesting session interrupted by two red flags as the drivers familiarised themselves with the singular challenges of driving F1's new hybrid era cars on the classic barrier-lined Mediterranean street circuit. It was a near-perfect start to the weekend for Ferrari and Leclerc, who became only the second Monegasque to win his home event when he triumphed in 2024, justifying expectations this time that they were favourites to break a long winless run since Mexico two years ago.

The session began in bright sunshine with home hero Leclerc out early only to lock up and run off on his first lap, recovering to pursue his team-mate's early fastest lap on the 'green' track following overnight rain. Most teams had fitted unique Monaco-only rear wings or 'winglets' to boost downforce on the tight, twisting and unforgiving street circuit, but it was Ferrari who set the pace, endorsed when Leclerc finally delivered a clear lap to overhaul Hamilton.

Antonelli also beat Hamilton's time after 22 minutes before the Briton responded in 1:15.110, a tenth short of Leclerc's best until Antonelli, in 1:14.537, jumped clear by 0.391 to prove Mercedes still had the pace to beat. Russell slotted in third between the Ferraris. With 21 minutes remaining, Isack Hadjar slid off and smacked the barriers at the swimming pool exit, damaging his Red Bull and tearing a wheel off the car.

It prompted a red flag stoppage for six minutes. After seeing both Mercedes set times on mediums, the Ferraris also switched from hards for the final 14 minutes and Hamilton went top with seven minutes to go in 1:14.204 only for Leclerc to beat him by two-tenths in 1:13.978.

Improved conditions in warm sunshine saw Verstappen, on mediums, jump both Mercedes for third in the final minutes before another red flag, after Alonso hit a barrier as he came out of the tunnel, ended the action





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