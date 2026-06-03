Charles Leclerc Signs Multi-Year Extension with Ferrari, Calls Team His 'Second Family'

Charles Leclerc has agreed to a new multi-year contract with Scuderia Ferrari, the team announced ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. The 28-year-old, who has driven for the Italian team since 2019, described Ferrari as his "second family." Leclerc, a former championship runner-up with eight Grand Prix wins for the team, is currently third in this year's standings. Ferrari praised his growth and consistency, noting he is their second-most capped driver and second in pole positions behind Michael Schumacher.

In a significant development for Formula One , Charles Leclerc has signed a multi-year contract extension with Scuderia Ferrari , the team announced on Wednesday. The 28-year-old driver, who has been associated with the iconic Italian marque since 2019, described Ferrari as his "second family," underscoring the deep emotional connection he feels towards the team.

This news arrives just days before the highly anticipated Monaco Grand Prix, Leclerc's home race, adding a layer of personal celebration to the professional announcement. Leclerc's tenure with Ferrari has been marked by both triumphant moments and relentless pursuit of glory. He has secured eight Grand Prix victories with the team, his most recent triumph coming in the 2024 season.

His pinnacle in the World Championship standings thus far was a runner-up finish in 2022, narrowly losing the title to reigning champion Max Verstappen. That season highlighted his ability to challenge at the very summit of the sport, a capability he continues to demonstrate.

Currently, in this year's championship battle, Leclerc holds a strong position, sitting third in the drivers' standings with a slender three-point lead over his illustrious teammate, Lewis Hamilton, setting the stage for an intense intra-team rivalry throughout the remainder of the season.

"Scuderia Ferrari HP announces the renewal of its agreement with Charles Leclerc, who will continue to wear the team's colours for the coming seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship," stated the official press release from the Maranello-based squad, confirming the continuity of one of the most important driver-team partnerships in modern F1. Leclerc himself expressed profound happiness and gratitude about the new deal, framing it as the continuation of a childhood dream.

"It's the team I've loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family. Together we've shared incredible moments and some tougher ones, but I believe in this team more than ever, and I'm deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the World Championship back to Maranello," he said.

His words reflect a matured perspective, acknowledging past challenges while projecting unwavering confidence in Ferrari's collective mission to reclaim F1 supremacy. For its part, Ferrari issued a glowing tribute to Leclerc, highlighting his growing legacy within the team's storied history. The statement noted that he is now the team's "second-most capped Formula 1 driver" and also ranks second in all-time pole positions for Ferrari, a benchmark surpassed only by the legendary Michael Schumacher.

These statistics are a testament to his consistent speed and qualifying prowess over his six seasons.

"Over these seasons we have seen him grow, to become not only one of the strongest drivers in Formula 1, but also a person who is completely at one with the team and everything Ferrari represents," the team commented. They praised his character, adding, "We appreciate his talent, we love his determination and the way he approaches every day with the people in the Scuderia, both on and off the track.

" This contract extension stabilizes Ferrari's driver lineup for the foreseeable future, locking in their cornerstone asset as they target a first drivers' title since 2007. It signals a mutual, long-term commitment between a driver who embodies the passion of the Tifosi and a team striving to translate raw speed into ultimate championship success. The partnership now moves forward with the shared, singular objective of delivering that elusive championship trophy to Maranello





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