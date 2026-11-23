The inaugural sitting of the Emfuleni Local Municipality descended into chaos on Monday as councillors threw chairs and tables over a procedural dispute, forcing police to restore order and leaving the election of a new mayor in doubt.

The inaugural sitting of the Emfuleni Local Municipality descended into chaos on Monday, with councillors throwing chairs and tables and police called in to restore order at Vereeniging City Hall.

The disruption occurred after municipal manager April Ntuli announced that proceedings would move to a vote. This followed a request by the ANC, EFF, MK Party and SACP for a 15-minute caucus break. The parties objected to the decision, arguing that councillors should be allowed to caucus before voting continued. The disagreement quickly escalated, with EFF members among those involved in the disruption.

Also read Emfuleni Municipality Inaugural Council Meeting Descends into Chaos

Councillors overturned furniture while others sang struggle songs inside the chamber. Police were subsequently called in as tensions continued to rise, and the municipal manager was reportedly escorted from the venue. The sitting was expected to oversee the formal establishment of the seventh administration, including the election of a new executive mayor and speaker. The confrontation comes at a critical political moment for Emfuleni, where the ANC's longstanding dominance has been challenged following the November 4 local government elections.

DA Makes Significant Gains in Emfuleni

According to reporting by IOL, the DA made significant gains, securing 40.9% of the overall vote and winning 34 of its 45 wards. The DA emerged as the largest party in the 90-seat council with 37 seats, compared with the ANC's 22. The DA has confirmed a governing arrangement with several smaller parties, including the Freedom Front Plus, Afrika Mayibuye Movement, Active Citizens of South Africa and Tau Di a Rora.

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The proposed arrangement would leave the ANC outside the governing coalition after controlling Emfuleni since the municipality's establishment in 2000. DA mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala is expected to lead the proposed administration if the coalition secures the necessary support. The political contest for control of Emfuleni comes against the backdrop of a prolonged governance and financial crisis that has left residents grappling with deteriorating municipal services.

Municipality Faces Severe Financial Crisis

IOL has previously reported extensively on the municipality's challenges, including persistent sewage spills, water interruptions, deteriorating roads, unreliable refuse collection and mounting municipal debt. The municipality has also been under provincial intervention since 2018 as authorities attempt to address its financial and administrative difficulties. In May, IOL reported that the municipality was facing an estimated R7.1 billion debt to Eskom, alongside substantial outstanding payments to Rand Water.

The financial difficulties have raised serious questions about the municipality's ability to maintain infrastructure, settle its obligations and provide reliable basic services to communities across the Vaal. Areas affected by the service delivery challenges include Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, Sebokeng, Evaton and Sharpeville. Earlier this year, ANC councillors themselves raised alarm over the state of governance in the region, calling for a Special Investigating Unit investigation into alleged corruption, maladministration and financial failures.

Monday's disruption has placed the immediate future of the council's leadership transition in doubt. The inaugural sitting was intended to establish the political leadership that will oversee the municipality during the new administration's term.

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Leadership Transition Faces Uncertainty

However, the confrontation prevented proceedings from continuing as planned, raising questions about when councillors will return to complete the outstanding business. The DA has maintained that its coalition arrangement remains intact, while the political tensions highlight the challenges facing the incoming administration. The DA has also vowed to oppose any ANC attempt to challenge the Emfuleni election results in court, with Chabalala accusing the ruling party of refusing to accept the outcome.

For residents of Emfuleni, the priority remains whether the new political leadership can move beyond party battles and address the municipality's deepening financial crisis and years of deteriorating service delivery.