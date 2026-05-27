Changan's EV approach and future electric mobility

Changan, a leading Chinese automaker, is positioning electric mobility as something South Africans can use, trust, and aspire to. Their strategy aims to answer the challenges of modernising South Africa's transport sector and transitioning towards a dual platform of electric and internal-combustion vehicles by 2035.

Electric vehicle approach is built around choice Changan , a leading Chinese automaker, is positioning electric mobility as something South Africa ns can use, trust, and aspire to.

Their strategy aims to answer the challenges of modernising South Africa's transport sector and transitioning towards a dual platform of electric and internal-combustion vehicles by 2035. The Hunter K50 REEV is a range-extended electric bakkie that combines an electric drive system with a 2.0-litre petrol turbo generator. It offers a smooth and immediate response of electric power, with the reassurance of extended range when the road stretches beyond the charging map.

The Deepal S07 and incoming S05 REEV are more elevated expressions of electric mobility, refined, high-end, intelligent, and design-led. The Deepal S07 is Changan's most elegant expression of full-electric motoring, with a clean, sculptural design and a Mediterranean yacht-inspired cabin. The S05 REEV is positioned as a range-extended SUV, employing the same principles of REEV technology as the Hunter K50





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Changan Electric Vehicle Electric Mobility South Africa Dual Platform Electric And Internal-Combustion Vehicles Range-Extended Electric Bakkie Range-Extended SUV Electric Drive System Petrol Turbo Generator Smooth And Immediate Response Extended Range Clean Sculptural Design Mediterranean Yacht-Inspired Cabin Intelligent Luxury Experience Range Of 145Km Range Of 500Km Fast Charging From 30% To 80% In About 30 Minu WLCT Cycle NEDC Range WLCT Cycle NEDC Range Fast Charging From 30% To 80% In About 30 Minu WLCT Cycle NEDC Range Fast Charging From 30% To 80% In About 30 Minu WLCT Cycle NEDC Range Fast Charging From 30% To 80% In About 30 Minu WLCT Cycle NEDC Range

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Government's Social Wage Funding Raises Concerns Over Delivery of Services to Vulnerable South AfricansParliament's social services cluster chairs have raised concerns over the state's ability to deliver services to vulnerable South Africans, warning that weak institutions, ageing health infrastructure, Sassa verification delays and slow digital modernisation are undermining access to social protection and health care.

Read more »

South Africans Rank Second Globally in Desire to Be Their Own Boss, Survey ShowsA new multi‑country study finds 92.7% of South Africans prefer self‑employment, driven by independence and flexibility rather than higher pay, but financial uncertainty hampers action.

Read more »

Gayton tells South Africans NOT to attack illegal foreigners [video]'Abahambe' leader Gayton McKenzie has urged South Africans not to engage in calls for attacks on illegal foreigners...

Read more »

FNB Launches AI-Powered Financial Guidance Tool for South AfricansFNB has launched a new AI-powered financial guidance tool aimed at helping South Africans better understand and manage their finances amid growing economic pressure.

Read more »