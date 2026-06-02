The Changan Deepal S05 REEV and the Changan Hunter K50 REEV are the latest additions to the South African electric vehicle market, and are designed to make advanced mobility more accessible and relevant for the local market. The vehicles are part of Changan's next-generation EV approach that includes range extension options, and are designed to meet the demands of South African motorists.

Changan Deepal S05 REEV and Changan Hunter K50 REEV are the latest additions to the South African electric vehicle market. The Changan Deepal S05 REEV is a compact and agile range-extended SUV that combines electric intelligence with extended-range capability.

It features a 27.28kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, a pure electric range of at least 160km, and fast charging from 30 percent to 80 percent in 20 minutes. The Changan Hunter K50 REEV, on the other hand, is the world's first range-extended electric bakkie that combines an electric drive system with a 2.0-litre turbo-charged petrol engine.

It delivers 200kW of total power and 470 Nm of torque, and offers four-wheel drive, a pure-electric range of up to 145km, and up to 1 000km when the range extender is deployed. Both vehicles are designed to make advanced mobility more accessible and relevant for the local market, and are part of Changan's next-generation EV approach that includes range extension options.

The Deepal S05 REEV and the Hunter K50 REEV are the latest offerings from Changan, a Chinese automaker that has been expanding its presence in the South African market. The company has been focusing on making advanced mobility more accessible and relevant for the local market, and the Deepal S05 REEV and the Hunter K50 REEV are part of this strategy.

The vehicles are designed to meet the demands of South African motorists, who require long-distance confidence and everyday fuel consumption. The Changan Deepal S05 REEV and the Changan Hunter K50 REEV are the latest additions to the South African electric vehicle market, and are designed to make advanced mobility more accessible and relevant for the local market.

The vehicles are part of Changan's next-generation EV approach that includes range extension options, and are designed to meet the demands of South African motorists. The Deepal S05 REEV features a 15.4-inch 2.5K central control screen, AR head-up display, 14-speaker audio system, 540-degree panoramic imaging, frameless doors and intelligent ADAS features. The Hunter K50 REEV, on the other hand, offers a 1 010kg payload, 2 200kg authorised trailer mass, 600mm wading depth and up to 220mm ground clearance when unladen.

The vehicles are designed to provide South African motorists with a smarter, more practical approach to electrified mobility. Changan South Africa's General Manager, Marinus Venter, says that South African motorists are ready for a smarter, more practical approach to electrified mobility, and that the company's focus remains on making advanced mobility more accessible and relevant for the local market.

The Changan Deepal S05 REEV and the Changan Hunter K50 REEV are the latest additions to the South African electric vehicle market, and are designed to make advanced mobility more accessible and relevant for the local market. The vehicles are part of Changan's next-generation EV approach that includes range extension options, and are designed to meet the demands of South African motorists.

The Deepal S05 REEV features a 15.4-inch 2.5K central control screen, AR head-up display, 14-speaker audio system, 540-degree panoramic imaging, frameless doors and intelligent ADAS features. The Hunter K50 REEV, on the other hand, offers a 1 010kg payload, 2 200kg authorised trailer mass, 600mm wading depth and up to 220mm ground clearance when unladen. The vehicles are designed to provide South African motorists with a smarter, more practical approach to electrified mobility.

Changan South Africa's General Manager, Marinus Venter, says that South African motorists are ready for a smarter, more practical approach to electrified mobility, and that the company's focus remains on making advanced mobility more accessible and relevant for the local market





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Changan Deepal S05 REEV Changan Hunter K50 REEV South African Electric Vehicle Market Next-Generation EV Approach Range Extension Options

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