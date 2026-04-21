Changan Automobile Targets Top-10 Global Status with Aggressive EV Expansion Plan

Chinese state-owned automaker Changan aims to reach 5 million annual global sales by 2030, with a major focus on electric and hybrid vehicles and new sodium-ion battery technology.

Changan Automobile , a prominent state-owned Chinese automaker, has officially unveiled a highly ambitious long-term strategy aimed at solidifying its position among the top ten global vehicle manufacturers by the year 2030. During a recent strategic briefing, the company announced its objective to achieve a global sales volume ranging between 4 million and 5 million units annually by the end of the decade.

This represents a significant scaling up from its 2025 performance, during which the firm recorded 2.9 million sales, including output from its established joint ventures with global automotive giants Ford and Mazda. To reach these lofty goals, Changan is focusing heavily on the rapid electrification of its product portfolio, mandating that at least 60 percent of its future sales volume must consist of fully electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. The push for international expansion has become a primary driver for major Chinese automotive players as the domestic market begins to show signs of saturation and tempered growth. Changan plans to aggressively increase its overseas footprint, targeting export sales of up to 1.8 million vehicles by 2030, a substantial increase from the 638,000 units exported in 2025. This strategy places Changan in direct competition with other domestic rivals such as Geely and BYD, both of which have recently announced bold international targets to insulate themselves from slowing demand within China. Changan aims to leverage its diverse brand architecture, which includes the Changan, Deepal, Nevo, and Avatr lines, to cater to various price segments and consumer preferences across global markets in Europe, Southeast Asia, and beyond. Technological innovation remains at the core of Changan's transition toward a greener future. The company recently confirmed a landmark partnership with the Chinese battery giant CATL to introduce two new fully electric sedan models by 2027 that will utilize cutting-edge sodium-ion battery technology. While sodium-ion batteries are currently characterized by a lower energy density compared to traditional lithium-ion alternatives, they offer a massive advantage in terms of production costs, as sodium is abundant and significantly cheaper to source than lithium. By integrating this cost-effective technology, Changan hopes to lower the barrier to entry for electric vehicles, making them more accessible to mass-market consumers globally. As the industry faces ongoing shifts in supply chains and raw material availability, Changan's bet on sodium-ion battery deployment signals a proactive approach to maintaining manufacturing margins while simultaneously hitting its aggressive environmental and sales benchmarks for the next decade





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Changan Automobile Electric Vehicles Global Automotive Industry Sodium-Ion Batteries CATL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suspended Commissioner Accuses Top Police Officials of Corruption, Demands Presidential ProbeSuspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has made explosive allegations of corruption against national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola and other senior officers. She claims Masemola accepted a R5 million bribe from Kaizer Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung to keep her suspended, a move allegedly linked to a stalled murder investigation involving stadium corruption. Manamela is urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute an independent investigation into the widespread rot she claims exists within the provincial police force, including the compromise of dockets related to the Mbombela Stadium fraud case. While one of the accused, Major General Botsotso Moukangwe, denies the claims, the SAPS national office has vowed to investigate the allegations seriously.

Read more »

AA CEO challenges carmakers on safety standardsAutomobile Association (AA) CEO Bobby Ramagwede is taking aim at car safety disparities in South Africa.

Read more »

UAE targets Shell’s 600 SA petrol stations in $1bn dealThe Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is in advanced talks to acquire Shell’s South African downstream assets. The deal could reshape the country’s fuel retail sec

Read more »

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu targets milestone win as Stormers prepare for Glasgow showdownStormers star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu reflects on his 50-cap milestone and his response to online criticism ahead of a critical URC top-of-the-table clash against Glasgow.

Read more »

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu targets victory for 50th cap milestoneSacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu prepares for his 50th Stormers cap against Glasgow Warriors, seeking redemption after a ' dagger to the heart' defeat against Connacht.

Read more »

Top US court to hear case of Catholic schools excluded from state fundingThe US Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear a challenge by Catholic preschools to a state requirement that they enrol children of gay or transgender parents in order to receive public funds.

Read more »