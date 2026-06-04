Champions League Cross-Country Series Concludes Inaugural Season with Thrilling Relay Finale

The Champions League cross-country series concluded its inaugural season with a thrilling relay finale at Curro Serengeti in Kempton Park on May 31. The series saw athletes from the U7 to U19 age groups showcase their talent, with the Eagles emerging as the overall champions.

The Champions League cross-country series brought the curtain down on its inaugural season with a thrilling relay finale at Curro Serengeti in Kempton Park on May 31.

Armed with batons, runners were pushed to their limits on an undulating 1.6km course featuring two monster climbs that tested their endurance and determination as they battled for valuable points for their teams. Representing six franchise teams, athletes from the U7 to U19 age groups showcased their talent throughout the season. In the end, the Eagles, coached by Central Gauteng middle-distance mentor Franco Oosthuizen, emerged as the overall champions.

The Pythons, led by Jared de Waal, secured second place, while the Rhinos, under the guidance of Elsie Viljoen and Renè Kalmer, completed the podium. While the competition emphasised teamwork and camaraderie, outstanding individual performances were also recognised. Recent national junior track and field double silver medallist Michael Bekker and Liandri Kriel claimed the U17 boys' and girls' titles, while Keagan Merifield and Sunè Louise Prinsloo were crowned U16 champions.

Serial national champion Chelsea van Dyk and Adriaan Coetzee topped the U15 division, while promising middle-distance runners Zandrèh van der Merwe and Hailey van der Merwe secured the U14 crowns. Brakpan speedster Megan-Ann Roberts and Franna van der Westhuizen won the U13 titles. Stiaan Austin and Kayleigh Jansen van Vuuren were victorious in the U12 category, while Kenzi Vosloo and Drian de Jager dominated the U11 division.

Nolan Kotze and Ivanka van Heerden claimed the U10 titles, with Quinn Schonken and Kayden Roets winning the U9 category. Blanchè Boshoff and Luhan Kotze triumphed in the U8 division, while Luhandrè Viljoen and Q-Zelle Harrison earned top honours among the U7 athletes. Race director Michael van Aswegen expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the series.

When we sat down, jotting down ideas of where we wanted this thing to go and what we wanted to give the children, I don't think we could have dreamed of what we would be able to put together, he said. We got the right people involved and built a great team. Working alongside people who share the same vision and goals made it easy to execute.

Champions League Sports founder Craig van Dyk said the success of the competition was driven by the passion of the athletics community. It's the passion everyone has for athletics, and cross-country in particular. Events like these succeed when parents, coaches and athletes all want to make them a success, he said. Van Dyk added that one of the primary goals was to help grow the sport and strengthen the sense of community around it.

After the first CGA league, we saw children who wouldn't ordinarily greet each other and parents who wouldn't normally talk suddenly interacting and building friendships. That's what we want. We've always said we want to contribute to the existing ecosystem, not take anything away from it. If we can make athletics a happier, friendlier environment while helping the sport grow, then we've achieved our goal





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Champions League Cross-Country Series Relay Finale Athletics Teamwork Camaraderie

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