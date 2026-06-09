Challenges in Developing South Africa's Offshore Wind Sector

South Africa's offshore wind sector is facing significant challenges in its development, including a lack of clear regulatory framework and high overhead costs. The country's well-established onshore wind energy sector is likely to remain the dominant form of renewable energy generation in the country for the foreseeable future.

Offshore wind energy refers to energy generation via wind turbines that are mounted on structures off the coast of a state in the ocean. This form of renewable energy has distinct advantages over other forms, particularly when compared to onshore wind farms.

The location of offshore installations along coastlines often means that wind can be more easily captured, as there tend to be fewer physical obstacles for the wind flow than on land. This results in a higher energy yield potential for offshore installations. South Africa is an ideal state for offshore wind generation due to its climate and high wind speeds. The country has some of the joint venture projects on the Eastern Cape coast, although onshore wind still dominates.

Onshore wind generation is a much more developed industry, and thus its regulation is more established. There is currently no dedicated regulatory framework for offshore wind in South Africa, which presents a challenge for operators and investors. The lack of a clear regulatory framework means that investors would need to create their own ad hoc framework of operation, which can be complex and costly.

The environmental authorisation process for offshore wind projects is also likely to be rigorous, requiring consultation processes with many affected parties. Developers would need to obtain explicit approval for undersea cable installation, permission for wind turbine erection, and approval for grid connectivity. The nascent and patchwork regulatory landscape is likely to deter potential investors. Although there is recognised potential along South Africa's coasts, there is not currently a big appetite for offshore energy generation in the country from industry.

The high overhead costs associated with offshore projects, including expensive equipment and specialised knowledge, are a significant deterrent. The country's well-developed and advanced onshore wind energy sector is much more cost-competitive and less complex. Onshore wind has become commercially competitive, thanks to well-established supply chains, reliable suppliers, and a highly educated local workforce. Offshore projects in South Africa would be more complex and require outsourcing a lot of the crew, workers, and specialists, which costs more.

Underdeveloped domestic value chains contribute to high overhead human resource costs and thus act as the main deterrent to a thriving offshore wind sector. It is unsurprising, then, that onshore renewable energy projects like solar also have more established supply chains and advantages in terms of their accessibility and operational ease. The lack of a clear regulatory framework and the high overhead costs associated with offshore projects make it challenging for South Africa to develop a thriving offshore wind sector.

The country's well-established onshore wind energy sector is likely to remain the dominant form of renewable energy generation in the country for the foreseeable future.





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