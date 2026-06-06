Chacarra and Söderberg Share KLM Open Lead After Moving Day Thriller

Eugenio Chacarra fired a 65 to catch Sebastian Söderberg at ten under after a dramatic third round at the KLM Open. Söderberg battled to an even-par closing stretch while Yuto Katsuragawa's late collapse opened the door. A tight leaderboard promises an exciting final round.

At the 2026 KLM Open, a dynamic third round on Saturday saw Spain's Eugenio Chacarra and Sweden's Sebastian Söderberg emerge as co-leaders heading into the final day, both sitting at ten under par.

The day, often referred to as Moving Day, lived up to its name as players navigated a challenging layout still recovering from earlier weather delays. Chacarra staged a remarkable charge, carding a bogey-free 65 highlighted by a hat-trick of birdies to start his round and crucial pars down the stretch. Söderberg, who began the day with a one-shot lead, showed resilience despite struggling with his approach play, notably scrambling effectively to maintain his position.

Japan's Yuto Katsuragawa briefly joined the lead group but a double-bogey on the 18th hole, after finding thick rough and water, dropped him back into a share of fourth place. England's Marcus Armitage remained in close pursuit, just one shot off the lead at nine under following a solid 67. The tournament is tightly packed, with multiple players within a few strokes, setting the stage for a thrilling Sunday finale





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Golf KLM Open Eugenio Chacarra Sebastian Söderberg DP World Tour

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