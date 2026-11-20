Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town ranks sixth globally and first in Africa in the Eventex Top 100 Venues 2026, marking a decade of sustainable event excellence.

The Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town has secured the sixth position globally in the prestigious Eventex Top 100 Venues 2026 rankings, establishing itself as the premier event venue on the African continent. This historic designation was officially announced on 19 November 2026, coinciding with the venue's tenth anniversary and marking a decade of consistent excellence in hosting international business gatherings. As the sole African facility to break into the global top ten, this achievement firmly cements Cape Town's status as a primary destination for global business tourism and high-level corporate events.

Eventex Ranking Methodology and Criteria

The Eventex Top 100 Venues 2026 list is derived from a rigorous evaluation process that aggregates results across three editions of the Eventex Awards, spanning the comprehensive period from 2024 to 2026. From an initial pool of 584 recognized venues operating across 79 countries worldwide, only one hundred facilities qualified for the final elite list. The ranking system evaluates venues based on a dual metric: the specific awards garnered by the facilities and the quality and scale of major events hosted within their spaces during the three-year assessment window. This methodology ensures that the sixth-place ranking reflects sustained operational performance and consistent excellence over time, rather than success driven by a single isolated event or temporary spike in popularity.

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Leadership Perspective on Consistency and Investment

Gary Koetser, chief executive officer of African Rain Collection, emphasized that this global recognition underscores the critical importance of long-term consistency and strategic investment in human capital. He stated that maintaining high operational standards and prioritizing staff development are the foundational pillars that allowed the venue to compete with leading international facilities. Koetser highlighted that the achievement serves as a significant moment for Cape Town, demonstrating that South African enterprises can effectively rival top-tier global venues in terms of service quality and event execution. The acknowledgment validates the group's approach to hospitality, proving that localized excellence can achieve worldwide prominence when backed by dedicated leadership and continuous improvement.

Sustainability Milestone and Green Key Certification

Complementing its competitive ranking, the Century City Conference Centre achieved a separate but equally significant milestone earlier in 2026 by becoming the first conference center in Africa and the Southern Hemisphere to receive Green Key certification. The venue achieved a perfect 100 percent score during its environmental audit, a testament to its rigorous adherence to sustainable operational practices. This certification highlights the facility's dual commitment to hospitality excellence and environmental responsibility, distinguishing it from competitors who may prioritize only one aspect of operations. The combination of the Eventex ranking and the Green Key certification illustrates a holistic investment strategy that encompasses facility upgrades, operational efficiency, and people-centric management.

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Impact on Cape Town Business Tourism Sector

For the city of Cape Town, this recognition provides substantial validation for its broader business events and hospitality industries, which rely heavily on attracting international conferences and corporate gatherings. Conference venues serve as critical infrastructure that draws visitors into the city, thereby strengthening its reputation as a multifaceted destination that offers more than just natural attractions like beaches and mountains. The presence of a world-class facility like the Century City Conference Centre helps diversify Cape Town's appeal, ensuring that its global reputation is shaped by its ability to host elite business events alongside its traditional tourism assets. This economic diversification is vital for sustaining growth in the local hospitality sector and attracting high-value corporate spend.

Future Expansion and Regional Influence

The Century City Conference Centre operates as a key asset within African Rain Collection, a South African hospitality group that manages a network of conference centers, hotels, and restaurants in both Cape Town and Johannesburg. Looking ahead, the group is preparing for further expansion into Gauteng with the forthcoming Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel, signaling a strategic push to capture more of the regional market. As the Century City facility enters its second decade of operation, this latest achievement serves as a powerful reminder of its enduring relevance and capacity to evolve. The continued success of African Rain Collection suggests that South Africa is well-positioned to increase its share of the global events market, challenging traditional hubs in Europe and North America.