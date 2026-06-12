Centurion's Kentron Substation Refurbished to Tackle Power Outages

Tshwane hands over refurbished Kentron substation in Centurion to reduce power outages, with officials emphasizing that success is measured by household reliability and regional economic impact.

The City of Tshwane has officially handed over the refurbished Kentron substation, a critical infrastructure project aimed at reducing persistent power outages in the Centurion area, known as Region 4.

The project, costing R110,743,739, was necessitated by a fire in 2014 that damaged the facility. According to the city's head of sub-transmission management, Itumeleng Shibisi, the substation was already operational despite the formal handover ceremony. He highlighted that the fire was caused by an electrical fault, not theft or vandalism, and that this refurbishment set a precedent for similar upgrades at substations like Wapadrand and Mooikloof JJ.

MMC for Utility Services Frans Boshielo described the facility as state-of-the-art, emphasizing its capacity to prevent cascading power failures and stating that the Pyramid substation is next for handover by the end of July. Deputy Mayor and MMC for Finance Eugene Modise underscored the importance of steady electricity supply for businesses and residents, while Mayor Nasiphi Moya noted that true success is measured by fewer household outages, not just new infrastructure, given Region 4's significant contribution to city revenue and its role as home to middle-class families and the city's workforce.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo also announced a planned power outage for Sunday to facilitate safe construction on the ongoing Pyramid substation refurbishment, involving critical work on the Kwagga-Parktown-Rooiwal transmission line





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Kentron Substation Centurion Power Outages Region 4 Revenue Tshwane Electricity Substation Refurbishment

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