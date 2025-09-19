Centane Boy, 12, Dies After Gruesome Attack: Accused of Theft, Assaulted and Set Alight

A 12-year-old boy in Centane, Eastern Cape, tragically died after being accused of theft, assaulted, doused with petrol, and set alight. Three suspects are in custody facing murder charges. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice.

In a horrific incident of violence and brutality, a 12-year-old boy from Centane , Eastern Cape , tragically lost his life after being accused of theft, assaulted, doused with petrol, and set alight. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, resulted in the boy sustaining severe injuries, ultimately leading to his death. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime and are currently in custody, facing charges of murder.

The details surrounding the attack paint a gruesome picture of events that have left the local community reeling and demanding justice for the young victim. The severity of the assault and the deliberate nature of the act have drawn widespread condemnation and calls for swift and decisive action against those responsible.\According to reports, the incident occurred while the young boy and his friends were playing football in Centane. A male suspect reportedly approached the group and forcefully grabbed the victim. The boy and his friends were then dragged to a nearby homestead against their will, where the assault escalated dramatically. The suspects proceeded to assault the children before dousing them with petrol and setting them alight. One of the boys managed to extinguish the flames and escape. Sadly, the 12-year-old victim was unable to do the same and sustained life-threatening burns. The boy was immediately rushed to Butterworth Hospital for medical attention. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was subsequently transferred to Frere Hospital in East London. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the boy succumbed to his injuries on Monday, September 15th, leaving behind a community in mourning and a family grappling with unimaginable grief. This tragic loss has spurred strong reactions, emphasizing the need for enhanced child protection measures and stricter penalties for perpetrators of violence against children.\The arrest of the three suspects and the subsequent court proceedings have been met with a collective demand for justice. Khula Community Development Project founder and Eastern Cape children’s rights activist, Petros Majola, expressed his hope that the case will be pursued with the utmost diligence and that justice will be served for the deceased child. In a video posted on Facebook, Majola directly addressed the Centane police, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Department of Justice, urging them to ensure that the case is brought to its full conclusion. His impassioned plea reflects the deep-seated anger and frustration within the community over the senseless loss of a young life. Majola’s condemnation of the perpetrators was unequivocal, highlighting the barbaric nature of their actions. He questioned their conscience, describing their behavior as disgusting and deplorable. The case has drawn significant attention from various organizations and individuals dedicated to protecting children's rights, all of whom are monitoring the proceedings closely and advocating for a just outcome. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of children and the urgent need for comprehensive efforts to prevent such atrocities from happening again. This also brings into the discussion the lack of parental guidance and monitoring, which makes children an easy target for crimes in society





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Child Abuse Murder Eastern Cape Centane Violence Assault Arrest

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“Minister of Enjoyment”: KwaZulu-Natal Kid’s Gucci Birthday Spoils Go ViralA KwaZulu-Natal mother treats her son to a luxury Gucci shopping spree for his birthday. The video shows the boy's excitement at a designer store in Durban.

Read more »

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.The Commission was set up to probe allegations that senior SAPS officials are involved in corruption

Read more »

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Says Cat Matlala Vehicles Registered As State VehiclesKwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused Ekurhuleni top cop Julius Mkhwanazi of giving attempted murder accused Cat Matlala blue lights.

Read more »

Fifth pupil dies from KZN horrific scholar transport accidentDuma said multiple government officials are coordinating their response to assist affected families and schools.

Read more »

Former Comrades Marathon winner Jetman Msuthu diesThe Comrades Marathon Association has expressed its sadness at the passing this week of former Comrades Marathon winner Jetman Msuthu.

Read more »

El-Fasher: Drone stroke on Sudan mosque kills 78, medic tells BBCLocal activists and residents describe the early morning attack on worshippers.

Read more »