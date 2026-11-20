Jonathan Roxmouth wins Celebrity Come Dine With Me South Africa premiere while Alphi Mkhwanazi faces social media backlash for hiring a professional chef.

The premiere of Celebrity Come Dine With Me South Africa aired on Wednesday, 18 November, delivering a high-stakes culinary competition that has already ignited intense debate among viewers. The three-channel simulcast on BBC Lifestyle, BBC Brit, and BBC UKTV introduced a lineup featuring Sipho "Alphi" Mkhwanazi, Jonathan Roxmouth, Karabo Ntshweng, and Primo Baloyi, who each hosted a dinner over four distinct nights.

Jonathan Roxmouth Takes First Place

Jonathan Roxmouth secured the victory in the opening episode with a commanding score of 30 out of 30, a perfect result that left his guests highly impressed. The musical theatre actor and singer, widely recognized for his role as the Phantom in multiple productions of The Phantom of the Opera, embraced his identity as an overachieving nerd when it comes to food preparation. He spent considerable time in the kitchen crafting a sophisticated English menu that included an Italian starter of a trio of crostini, a main course of beef Wellington, and a custard-based dessert. Roxmouth appeared visibly delighted with how his dessert landed, and his meticulous planning paid off with a flawless performance that set the standard for the remainder of the season.

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Mkhwanazi Sparks Authenticity Debate

Conversely, Sipho "Alphi" Mkhwanazi faced immediate backlash for positioning himself as a curator rather than a cook during his hosting segment. The Mail and Guardian Young 200 alum hired a professional chef named Kabza to prepare the meals, a decision that many viewers felt violated the core spirit of the show, which relies on contestants cooking for themselves. Mkhwanazi mostly assisted by garnishing dishes under strict supervision, admitting that not being solely responsible for the food was a relief despite serving undercooked chicken. He described the vibe as elevated kasi home cooking, featuring vetkoeks and chicken stew, but still managed to finish with only 15 out of 30 points. Social media reactions on X were largely critical, with users calling the move inauthentic and questioning whether the house used for filming actually belonged to him.

Ntshweng Overcomes Kitchen Equipment Failure

Karabo Ntshweng, the South African radio presenter and TV host, provided a resilient performance after facing unexpected technical difficulties during her hosting turn. Describing herself as someone who loves to host but does not always do the cooking, Ntshweng revealed that she only learned to cook three years prior. Her hosting day took a sharp turn when she discovered her oven was not working, forcing her to pivot to an air fryer-prepared dinner. Despite the equipment failure, Ntshweng drew praise from the audience, with many viewers stating they stayed tuned specifically for her segment. The episode was filmed months before its air date, preceding her recent appearance at a 5FM DJ-led Shower to Shower event focused on self-care, and she managed to keep the episode entertaining through her personality and adaptability.

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Primo Baloyi Edges Close Behind Winner

Primo Baloyi, the digital content creator and comedian known online as primo9teen, hosted the final evening with a French-inspired menu that promised culinary excellence. Baloyi openly admitted to using French dish names to make simple meals sound more complicated in an effort to impress his guests. His menu included a crème brûlée, a dessert he had never made before, which actor Jonathan Roxmouth initially described as "fiendishly difficult." Baloyi managed to win over Roxmouth by using a real vanilla pod for the custard, although it only earned a score of 7 from the actor. His final score of 23 placed him just one point shy of the winner, demonstrating a strong culinary effort despite the perceived trickery in his presentation.

Future Episodes And Availability

The second episode of Celebrity Come Dine With Me South Africa is scheduled to air on Wednesday, 25 November, at 8 pm CAT on BBC Lifestyle, which is available on DStv Channel 174. This upcoming episode will feature an all-female lineup consisting of Yanda Woods, Olwethu Leshabane-Njoloza, Moonchild Sanelly, and Mampho Brescia. Fans can watch the series on DStv Stream, and the narrative continues with the same format where contestants remain unaware of their competitors until they meet at the door for the first dinner. Narrator Dave Lamb remains on hand to provide his trademark commentary throughout the competition.