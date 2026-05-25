Celebrated Conservationist Eugene Cussons Dies in Paramotor Accident

South Africa is mourning the loss of Eugene Cussons , a celebrated conservationist who was a star of Animal Planet 's Escape to Chimp Eden. Cussons died in a paramotor accident near Hartbeespoort Dam on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the age of 47.

He was an experienced paramotor instructor who was well-known for his charitable work with abused and orphaned animals. Cussons combined his twin passions of aviation and conservation by founding Nirvana Africa, a powered paragliding enterprise, and also managed the Jane Goodall Institute South Africa Chimpanzee Sanctuary, also known as Chimp Eden. Through daring rescue missions, his television series, and his book Saving Chimpanzees, Cussons brought international attention to the plight of exploited animals.

He was also a spiritual leader, guided by his faith, compassion, and purpose. Cussons passed away after suffering a fatal crash, which occurred at about 4:10pm, following an investigation. Cussons was remembered by friends, family, and the wider flying community as a man who combined business acumen, media influence, and physical courage to advocate for animals in need.

He leaves behind his wife Natasha and their daughter Hayley, who have shared their grief for a man who brought joy to countless people through his life of adventure and conservation work





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