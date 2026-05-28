South African chefs share easy recipes for mini panko-crumbed fish burgers with pickled carrot and radish and coriander yoghurt, perfect for International Burger Day on 28 May. Includes tips from Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom s month-long burger celebration.

For International Burger Day on 28 May, South African chefs have shared a few crowd-pleasing recipes to try at home, ensuring that everyone can celebrate this beloved comfort food with style and flavor.

One highlight is the mini panko-crumbed fish burgers topped with pickled carrot and radish, finished with a dollop of coriander yoghurt. These small but mighty burgers offer a fresh twist on the traditional beef patty, making them perfect for a light yet satisfying meal. The crunch of the panko coating, combined with the tangy pickles and creamy yoghurt, creates a symphony of textures and tastes that will impress any guest.

Throughout May, Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom in uMhlanga is marking International Burger Day with a month-long burger celebration across its dining outlets. Offerings range from a Nando-s Grande Cheese Burger to a Portuguese-style beef and Chourico burger at Beira Alta Restaurant, as well as a specially created burger that pays homage to the dish's rich history.

The origins of the burger are as layered as its toppings, with references to Hamburg sausage recipes dating back to 1758, sandwiches served aboard 19th-century cruise liners, and competing claims from a Danish immigrant in New Haven and a hungry businessman at the 1904 St. Louis World Fair. While no one can agree on who invented it, everyone agrees it was worth it.

For those who prefer to skip the debate and get straight to the good part, the chefs have shared a simple yet effective method to prepare the fish burgers at home. Start by setting up a crumbing station with three bowls: one with flour, one with beaten egg, and one with panko breadcrumbs mixed with lemon zest. Season the fish fillets lightly, then coat them in flour, dip them in egg, and finally press them into the panko mixture.

Fry the fillets for 3-4 minutes per side until golden and crispy. While the fish cooks, prepare the pickled carrot and radish by combining julienned vegetables with rice vinegar, sugar, and a pinch of salt, letting them sit for at least 20 minutes. Use that passive window to make the coriander yoghurt by mixing plain yoghurt with chopped fresh coriander, a squeeze of lemon juice, and salt to taste.

Assemble the burgers by spreading the coriander yoghurt on the base of each bun, adding a layer of pickled vegetables, placing a crispy fish fillet on top, and finishing with a dollop of extra yoghurt or a slice of lemon. Serve immediately and enjoy a taste of South African burger innovation





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International Burger Day South African Chefs Fish Burger Recipe Panko-Crumbed Coriander Yoghurt

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