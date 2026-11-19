South African motorists can expect significant petrol price cuts in December 2027, with 95 Unleaded dropping by R3.10 and 93 Unleaded by R2.86, while diesel prices remain nearly unchanged as tax relief ends.

South African motorists are set for significant petrol price relief in December 2027, with the latest data from the Central Energy Fund projecting cuts of R3.10 per litre for 95 Unleaded and R2.86 for 93 Unleaded.

These reductions come even after factoring in the 50 cents that will be added once Treasury's tax relief tapers off. Diesel prices, by contrast, are likely to see minimal movements. The return of R1.50 to the General Fuel Levy means current data points to a price cut of only around 37 cents for 50ppm diesel.

Also read South Africans face another costly few months before relief in 2027

Brent Crude Prices Tumble Following US Elections

However, if current trends persist, the diesel over-recovery could grow further between now and month-end. The projected petrol decreases are driven by lower international oil prices. Benchmark Brent crude has tumbled by around 15% following major Republican losses in the US midterm elections, settling below the $100 per barrel mark this week.

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Bianca Botes, managing director at Citadel Global, said: Brent crude is holding near $98 per barrel, marginally softer, after US President Donald Trump signalled fresh Iran strikes are unlikely should talks progress, draining some of oil's risk premium. However, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop cautioned that the longer-term outlook for transport costs remains clouded by current realities and near-term hurdles.

She noted: Freight rates rose to record highs last month for oil shipping, with oil stocks very low and little near-term chance of rebuilding inventories. Transport costs for tankers are at record highs, while other logistics costs such as insurance have climbed steeply. The projected fuel price cuts arrive at a time when South Africans are paying record prices for petrol and diesel.

Fuel Price Hikes Driven by Oil Market Volatility

Petrol has risen by almost R10 per litre this year, while diesel has gone up by around R13, after the US war on Iran created extreme volatility in international oil markets. According to the Central Energy Fund, the upcoming price adjustments are driven by the withdrawal of current fuel levy relief measures. While the immediate mechanism involves removing subsidies, broader market forces and lower base prices are expected to result in net savings for consumers.

It is crucial for drivers to understand that these figures represent estimates based on mid-month data and are not yet the final official announcement from regulatory bodies. The Central Energy Fund provides this projection to help motorists plan their budgets, but final approved rates may vary slightly depending on international oil prices and local operational costs. Diesel market conditions differ from petrol.

While the end of levy relief might typically cause a price jump, current market conditions for diesel are different. Drivers using diesel vehicles will not see the same dramatic cuts as petrol users, but they also face a less severe price increase than might have been expected without the previous relief measures.

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Low-Sulphur Diesel Expansion Adds Pricing Complexity

Additionally, the market is seeing an expansion in the availability of 10ppm low-sulphur diesel across various regions, particularly in coastal areas. While this cleaner fuel variant is becoming more accessible, it comes at a higher cost point for the consumer. The Central Energy Fund highlights that this transition to lower sulphur content is a long-term environmental and health goal, but it adds a layer of complexity to the pricing structure for diesel users during the festive season.

For those planning their holiday logistics, the Central Energy Fund data suggests that diesel users do not need to panic-buy or rush to fill their tanks immediately. The relief provided to diesel users this month acts more as a pause in price increases rather than a full recovery to lower baseline costs. This means that while prices might not rise sharply in December, they are unlikely to drop significantly either, requiring a more cautious approach to budgeting.

January 2027 Price Rebound Looms for Drivers

Drivers are advised to consider budgeting for potential price hikes in January 2027 in case the end of the levy relief period triggers a rebound in costs after the holidays. The withdrawal of these measures creates a cliff-edge effect that could impact the New Year pricing structure. Planning ahead and monitoring the final announcements from the Central Energy Fund will be essential for managing household transport expenses effectively during this transitional period.

The upcoming fuel price adjustments will undoubtedly influence consumer behavior, with some potentially opting for alternative travel methods if costs do not meet expectations. However, the projected cut for petrol suggests that road trips and family visits will remain more affordable for many. The Central Energy Fund continues to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that any further changes in the global energy landscape are promptly reflected in local pricing mechanisms.

As the December 2027 date approaches, the focus will remain on how effectively the market absorbs the withdrawal of levy relief. The interplay between lower global oil prices and local tax adjustments will determine the final experience at the pump. Drivers can look forward to a potentially easier festive season for their vehicles, provided the estimates from the Central Energy Fund hold true in the final official release.