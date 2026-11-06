Cedric Laguma Wins Ward 111 Seat as Independent Councillor

Social media influencer Cedric Laguma secures the Ward 111 councillor position, pledging integrity and collaboration with the Patriotic Alliance to improve community services.

Social media personality Cedric Laguma, widely recognized online as Uncle Cedric, has successfully secured the position of ward councillor for Ward 111. The content creator, who operates the Facebook page Uncle Cedric's House, brings a significant digital footprint to the local government arena with over 59,000 followers and a substantial YouTube subscriber base. His victory marks a distinct shift in the local political landscape, introducing a figure known for his direct communication style into elected office.

Political Transition and Candidacy Details

Laguma was officially selected as the Democratic Alliance ward candidate for the Ward 111 constituency before transitioning to an independent status to win the seat. He expressed gratitude to the electorate for their trust, framing the new role as a professional obligation rather than a political passion. He emphasized that this is a job requiring compensation and hard work, noting that he was not previously paid by any political party for his public commentary or community engagement.

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Commitment to Community Service Standards

Upon assuming his duties, Laguma vowed to serve the residents of Ward 111 with a strict commitment to integrity and honesty. He described his approach as a no-nonsense attitude, a trait he has previously utilized to critique other politicians and content creators. He explicitly stated that he intends to keep Ward 111 blue through his dedicated work, highlighting that his election is not a loss for other parties but rather a gain for the community through his unique engagement.

Collaboration with Patriotic Alliance Members

A central pillar of Laguma's post-election strategy involves building relationships with members of the Patriotic Alliance within the ward. He issued a direct invitation to Patriotic Alliance members in Scottsville, stating they can approach him at any time to work together toward the shared goal of moving Ward 111 forward. He framed this cooperation as a mutually beneficial arrangement where diverse political entities can unite for community development without ideological friction.

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Support from Content Creator Network

The victory has drawn immediate praise from various figures within the digital content creation space. Another prominent influencer, known as FitnessMafiaCPT, celebrated the win by dubbing Laguma Uncle Councillor, signaling a new chapter in his public persona. Ek Bre Rugby Live characterized Laguma as a role model for young men, expressing confidence that his efforts will result in a successful tenure. Vezz, another content creator, congratulated Laguma on his hard work, noting that he deserves the opportunities he has earned through years of activity on social media platforms.

Future Outlook for Ward 111 Governance

Laguma's election introduces a new dynamic to the governance of Ward 111, blending digital influence with traditional political responsibility. His focus on practical work and compensation suggests a professionalized approach to public service. As he begins his term, the community will watch closely to see how his online presence translates into tangible improvements for the residents of Scottsville and the broader Ward 111 constituency.