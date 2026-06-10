CECD and City of Cape Town Partner to Remove Barriers for ECD Centre Registration

The Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD) and the City of Cape Town have collaborated to address challenges in achieving municipal approvals needed for ECD centre registration, particularly for vulnerable communities. The collaboration has resulted in significant regulatory reforms, reduced compliance costs, and practical pathways for centres to operate legally and sustainably.

Over the past three years, the Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD) and the City of Cape Town have partnered to remove municipal barriers that prevent ECD centres from achieving registration and accessing critical subsidies.

Through a dedicated task team, the collaboration has already secured significant regulatory reforms, reduced compliance costs, and created more practical pathways for centres – particularly those serving vulnerable communities – to operate legally and sustainably. The ECD task team has assisted centres facing penalty fees, ranging from R500 to R40,000, for operating without the necessary land use approval, or with unauthorised building work. The City has approved exemptions for centres operating in government-subsidised housing developments, informal townships, or vulnerable communities.

The City of Cape Town recently approved amendments to the Municipal Planning By-Law that allow ECD centres in specific zonings to operate without obtaining land use approval, providing a clearer pathway for practitioners in informal areas to obtain land use approval. The task team is working to make the City's development charge exemption more accessible for facilities with 35 or more children





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Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centre For Early Childhood Development (CECD) City Of Cape Town Regulatory Reforms Compliance Costs Practical Pathways Vulnerable Communities Land Use Municipal Approvals Silver- Or Gold-Level Registration Subsidy Penalty Fees Exemptions Development Charges Government-Subsidised Housing Developments Informal Townships Vulnerable Communities Specific Zonings Municipal Planning By-Law Practical Pathways Practical Pathways Practical Pathways

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