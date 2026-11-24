Experts recommend CCTV in townships and men's engagement to stop mass shootings. SAPS data shows 2552 firearms used in murders during the July to September quarter.

South Africa is facing a severe escalation in lethal gun violence, with experts urgently calling for the installation of CCTV cameras in township hotspots to prevent future mass shootings. This security upgrade coincides with a national dialogue emphasizing men's active role in fighting gender-based violence, as the country struggles to control a deadly wave of attacks that claimed 27 lives in just seven days.

Forensic Experts Demand CCTV Installation

Crime investigator Shaun Botha of SA Digital Forensics and Investigations stated that authorities must fundamentally rethink their approach to violent crime. Botha warned that communities are increasingly vulnerable to attacks, even in locations where residents gather to socialize. He specifically identified the installation of CCTV cameras in public spaces, taverns, and spaza shops as a critical measure to identify gunmen and track their movements. Botha emphasized that this footage must be securely backed up off-site or on cloud storage to ensure it survives if the recorder is smashed or stolen by perpetrators.

Also read Minister Chikunga urges men to take responsibility to end GBVF crisis

A series of recent mass shootings across the country has exacerbated the crisis. These attacks included incidents in Atteridgeville, Sweetwaters, Worcester, and Khayelitsha. Nine people were killed in the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, while eight others were shot dead in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, on 15 November. Botha noted that these attacks appeared planned, with perpetrators demonstrating little fear of being caught.

Policing Weaknesses and Intelligence Gaps

Botha singled out crime intelligence as a major weakness in the South African Police Service system. He argued that authorities are often forced to reconstruct events after shootings have occurred, rather than disrupting criminal activity before it happens. This reactive stance makes it difficult to protect lives in advance. The current policing model fails to utilize proactive interventions that could prevent tragedies before they unfold in public areas.

Advertisement

Criminologist and criminal justice analyst Kholofelo Rakubu supported this assessment, stating that repeated attacks make it hard to claim the country is winning the battle against mass shootings. Rakubu argued that the real measure of effective policing is whether intelligence, investigations, and proactive interventions can disrupt criminal activity before lives are lost. This perspective highlights the urgent need for systemic reform in how law enforcement agencies gather and use data to combat organized crime.

Statistical Context of Gun Violence

South Africa continues to battle persistently high murder rates, with police statistics indicating that roughly 60 people are killed on average each day. Motives for these killings range from the drug trade and illegal mining to competition over minibus taxi routes. During the July to September quarter, the South African Police Service identified firearms in 2552 of the 5396 murders. This data underscores the prevalence of guns in violent crimes and the difficulty police face in curbing armed offenses.

As the nation grapples with this crisis, the combination of technological solutions like CCTV and social initiatives addressing men's roles in gender-based violence offers a potential pathway forward. However, experts agree that without significant improvements in crime intelligence and proactive policing, the country will struggle to reduce the frequency and lethality of these mass shooting events.