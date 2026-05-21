Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 21 May 2026

Details the latest news, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile's statement on his friends, SportyTV's R10 FIFA World Cup subscription, a bus and taxi crash, and the bail of a bodyguard from the past. Also included are dismissals of Sassa officials for fraud and maladministration.

In the news today, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said he won't stop associating with his rich friends , citing 20-30 years of friendship. Additionally, SportyTV has announced a R10 subscription to watch all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In other news, a bus and taxi crash in Mpumalanga resulted in the death of 10 passengers, and in connection to the murder of Marius van der Merwe, the bodyguard of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma was granted bail. Lastly, the Social Security Agency dismissed 43 officials implicated in fraud, theft, corruption, and maladministration. Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News for more updates





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paul Mashatile Rich Friends Conflict Of Interest Deputy President Mpumalanga R10 FIFA World Cup Subscription Bail Marius Van Der Merwe Special Task Force South African Social Security Agency Fraud Theft Corruption Social Security Agency Department Of Social Development Parliament's Standing Committee On Appointment Maidugede

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