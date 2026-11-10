CATA Drivers Halt Nyanga-Seawater Taxi Service Amid Rising Violence

CATA drivers suspended the Nyanga-Seawater route on November 10, 2026, citing safety fears. This shutdown follows deadly clashes between CATA and CODETA in Cape Town despite recent peace pledges.

CATA drivers on the Nyanga-Seawater route have officially suspended all transport services in Cape Town due to escalating safety concerns. The decision to halt operations was made on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, following a series of violent incidents that have threatened the lives of motorists and passengers alike. Drivers stated they would not resume running the route until further notice, prioritizing personal safety over commercial obligations.

The Mechanism of the Transport Shutdown

The suspension was not a planned industrial action but an immediate, organic response to the perceived threat. A driver, who requested anonymity, explained that the collective decision to stop was taken on the spot by the operators themselves. They determined that the frequency of shootings on this specific corridor had reached a critical threshold, making it impossible to guarantee their physical security. This grassroots mobilization effectively paralyze traffic on this major artery, leaving commuters without their primary mode of transport for the region.

Also read JMPD Arrests 164 Drivers for DUI in One Week

Stakeholder Positions and Broken Truces

This latest disruption comes in direct violation of a peace agreement reached just days prior. On 2 November 2026, the Cape Association of Transport Associations (CATA) and the Co-operative for Democratic Trade Associations (CODETA) committed to seven days of calm and an independently facilitated mediation process. Despite this pledge, violence persisted. Santaco Western Cape spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana publicly welcomed the initial promise but emphasized the necessity of strict adherence to the terms. He warned that the commitment to peace must be honored to prevent further deterioration of public order in the metropolitan area.

The fragile truce was quickly tested by specific acts of aggression. In a tragic incident that drew national attention, a seven-year-old child was wounded in an attack on a Saturday night. This event occurred less than a week after the peace agreement was signed, signaling a breakdown in discipline among faction members. Additionally, Mawande Ndinisa, a long-distance operator, was shot dead inside his Hilux in Bloekombos on the exact night the accord was reached. These incidents have fueled the fear among drivers, who view the continued bloodshed as a direct breach of the negotiated settlement.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and Government Response

The human cost of the ongoing conflict is severe, with at least 19 people confirmed killed in taxi-related violence in Cape Town since September. The instability has also prompted intervention from provincial leadership. On Monday, Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku visited multiple taxi ranks in Khayelitsha, Delft, Nyanga, Langa, Maitland, and Mutual. His spokesperson, Byron La Hoe, clarified that these visits aimed to strengthen communication between the government, the taxi industry, and commuters. The stated goal was to reassure the public that no one should lose their life or feel unsafe while using public transport infrastructure.

Tensions remained high in Pinelands, where members of CATA and CODETA engaged in a physical altercation at the Old Mutual taxi rank on the same day. Police arrived approximately ten minutes later, deploying Public Order Police to manage the crowd. Constable Ndakhe Gwala confirmed that officers used minimum force to disperse the groups and restore order. This incident further underscored the fragility of the current peace efforts and the readiness of factions to resume hostilities despite diplomatic interventions.

Scheduled Talks and Immediate Consequences

As of Tuesday, 10 November, there was still no clarity on the specific agreements reached during further talks between the two associations and the Western Cape Government. The uncertainty surrounding the mediation outcome has contributed to the continued suspension of services on the Nyanga-Seawater route. Commuters are currently left in limbo, with no clear timeline for the resumption of normal operations. The situation highlights the complex challenges faced by authorities in enforcing peace in the public transport sector and the immediate impact on daily mobility for residents of Cape Town.