Cat Matlala objects to use of nullified plea deal at Madlanga commission

Alleged underworld figure Vusimusi Cat Matlala appeared before the Madlanga commission on Monday, where his lawyer objected to the use of his withdrawn plea agreement and related evidence. The commission is investigating allegations that criminal cartels infiltrated the criminal justice system.

Alleged underworld figure Vusimusi Cat Matlala appeared before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria on Monday, where his legal team objected to the use of his previous plea agreement.

His lawyer, Annelene van den Heever, argued that using the agreement and evidence linked to it would infringe on her client's constitutional rights. The commission is investigating allegations that criminal cartels, including Matlala, had infiltrated the criminal justice system. Matlala withdrew from the plea agreement in July after rejecting a 12-year direct imprisonment sentence proposed by the court. He had originally agreed to eight years with the state.

Also read Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala Returns to Witness Stand at Madlanga Commission

Matlala Objects To Plea Agreement Evidence

The plea agreement was subsequently declared null and void. The agreement related to fraud and money-laundering charges Matlala faces in connection with his company Medicare 24 Tshwane District's SAPS tender. Van den Heever told the commission that the defence vehemently opposes the use of section 105 and section 205 evidence, whether affidavits or anything else presented. She said it would bring justice into dispute if the commission were allowed to use that material.

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She argued that admitting the plea agreement and related evidence would violate her client's constitutional rights. The commission is investigating allegations that criminal cartels had infiltrated the criminal justice system. Matlala is an alleged cartel member. During the now-nullified plea proceedings, the court heard that affidavits submitted by Matlala implicated senior police officials.

State Alleges Tender Fraud And Collusion

The state indicated that the information in the affidavits could assist in securing convictions against those officials. The state alleges that members of the SAPS bid evaluation committee and senior officials colluded to bypass proper National Treasury regulations. The aim was to award the health services contract to Matlala's company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District. Investigators allege that the company did not have the necessary facilities, staff or equipment to fulfil the contract.

Several senior officers who were part of the adjudication process have also been arrested alongside Matlala. They face similar charges. The hearing took place at the Brigette Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. The commission continues its work.