Cat Matlala objects to Madlanga commission using nullified plea agreement

Alleged underworld figure Vusimusi Cat Matlala appeared before the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on Monday, where his lawyer objected to the use of his withdrawn plea agreement and related evidence.

Alleged underworld figure Vusimusi Cat Matlala appeared before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria on Monday. He does not want the commission to use his previous plea agreement as a basis for questioning him.

Matlala withdrew from the agreement in July. He rejected a 12-year direct imprisonment sentence proposed by the court instead of the eight years he had agreed to with the state. The plea agreement was subsequently declared null and void. At the commission on Monday, Matlala's lawyer Annelene van den Heever objected to the use of the plea agreement and evidence linked to it.

Also read Madlanga Commission Delays Cat Matlala Testimony as Public Hearings Resume

Lawyer Opposes Plea Agreement Use

This includes section 205 affidavits. Van den Heever argued that allowing the commission to use the plea agreement and related evidence would infringe on her client's constitutional rights. We vehemently oppose the use of section 105 and section 205, whether it is the affidavits or whatever is presented to the commission, she said. We say it will bring justice into dispute if that is allowed at the commission.

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The commission is investigating allegations that criminal cartels, including alleged cartel member Matlala, had infiltrated the criminal justice system. The plea agreement relates to fraud and money-laundering charges Matlala faces in connection with his company Medicare 24 Tshwane District's SAPS tender. During the now-nullified plea proceedings, the court heard that affidavits submitted by Matlala implicated senior police officials. The state indicated that the information contained in the affidavits could assist in securing convictions against the officials.

Fraud Charges Link Matlala to Police

The state alleges that members of the SAPS bid evaluation committee and senior officials colluded to bypass proper National Treasury regulations to award the health services contract to Matlala's company. Investigators allege that Medicare 24 Tshwane District did not have the necessary facilities, staff or equipment to fulfil the contract. Several senior officers who were part of the adjudication process have also been arrested alongside Matlala and face similar charges. The commission continues.