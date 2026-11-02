Cat Matlala attempted murder case postponed to Thursday for accused exam

The Johannesburg high court postponed the attempted murder case against Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and co-accused to Thursday so accused number five Nthabiseng Nzama can write an exam, while a medical expert testified about Musa Kekana's assault allegation.

The attempted murder case against alleged cartel member Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and his co-accused was postponed on Monday, 2 November, in the Johannesburg high court.

The matter will resume on Thursday so that accused number five, Nthabiseng Nzama, can write an exam on Tuesday. Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala and their co-accused Musa Kekana, Tiego Mabusela and Nzama made a brief appearance in court. They face multiple charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. Nzama is the daughter of Kekana and faces only three of the counts, all relating to money laundering.

Also read 'Cat' Matlala, co-accused attempted murder trial postponed

Judge Postpones Trial For Exam

Judge Cassim Moosa postponed the matter to Thursday after hearing argument focused on challenges by the accused to the admissibility of evidence from state witnesses. The State provisionally closed its side of the hearing in September. Moosa said the court had been told about the exam almost two weeks ago. Accused number five is writing an exam tomorrow and the court was informed almost two weeks ago of this factor, the judge said.

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The court will not be sitting tomorrow because she is writing tomorrow. Therefore, we postpone the matter to Thursday. On Monday, medical expert Prof Gert Saayman answered questions about Kekana's medical records relating to his allegation that he was assaulted by police after his arrest in April 2024. The postponement will also allow Dr Du Toit, who examined Kekana after his arrest, time to consult with the defence.

Dr Du Toit is going to have her consultation with the defence counsel tomorrow and she will be called on Thursday, Moosa said. She is expected to testify on Thursday. Public hearings resume after the 4 November local government elections. Documents in the matter include a charge sheet and an indictment, according to court records.

Constitution Rules On Admissible Evidence

All the accused are presumed innocent, and the allegations have not been proven in court. The court is dealing with a trial within a trial over the admissibility of certain evidence. Section 35(5) of the Constitution states that evidence obtained in a way that violates the Bill of Rights must be excluded if the admission of that evidence would render the trial unfair or otherwise be detrimental to the administration of justice.

That evidence reportedly includes details that the defence says were obtained improperly. The current focus is on challenges by the accused to evidence from state witnesses. If key evidence is thrown out, the State's case could weaken considerably. If it stands, the prosecution moves into the main trial with its full arsenal.

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Last year, a witness told the high court that a kidnapping victim was murdered, according to a report by senior reporter Silindelo Sebata on X. 17 April 2024 was the date Kekana was arrested. He alleged that police assaulted him, allegations that the State denies. A busy November for Matlala lies ahead as the case returns to court. The attempted murder trial is back, but the main event still has not started.

Cartel Member Case Draws Attention

One unresolved fight is holding everything up. Matlala is an alleged cartel member and the case has drawn significant public attention. The accused briefly appeared before the judge on Monday before the postponement was granted. Lawyers for the accused are contesting the admission of evidence from state witnesses.

The postponement to Thursday is intended to accommodate the exam and consultations. Nzama is expected to write her exam on Tuesday. Dr Du Toit will consult with the defence counsel on Tuesday and is expected to testify on Thursday. The court will not sit on Tuesday because of the exam.

The matter will resume on Thursday. The presiding judge is Cassim Moosa. The case continues to move through preliminary proceedings before the main trial begins.