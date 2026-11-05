CAT Garden Route Vehicle Crash Creates Transport Crisis for Animal Welfare

A vehicle collision involving volunteer Coriza Vermeulen has severely disrupted Cat Assistance Team Garden Route operations, leaving the organization desperate for a replacement car to continue sterilization and rescue efforts.

A serious traffic incident involving a dedicated volunteer has plunged Cat Assistance Team Garden Route into an urgent operational crisis, severely disrupting its daily animal rescue and welfare activities. The accident occurred on York Street yesterday, November 4, when a bakkie collided with the back of the volunteer vehicle being driven by Coriza Vermeulen. While the driver was badly shaken by the impact, the organization now faces a critical shortage of transportation resources needed to sustain its essential fieldwork.

Accident Details and Immediate Aftermath

Vermeulen was transporting several cats and kittens when the collision took place on York Street. Despite the severity of the crash involving a bakkie striking her vehicle from behind, all the animals in her care escaped without injury. Veterinarian Dr Elke Schwellnus of Vetcare responded immediately to the scene to collect the animals and verify their safety. Although no biological harm came to the cats, the mechanical damage to Vermeulen's vehicle may be beyond repair, creating an immediate logistical void for the organization.

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Operational Impact on Field Volunteers

The loss of Vermeulen's vehicle effectively halts the organization's field operations because Cat Assistance Team Garden Route relies on only two vehicles for its entire field workforce. Vermeulen is one of just two field volunteers responsible for the daily trapping of cats for sterilization, the transport of sick and injured animals for veterinary treatment, and other animal welfare interventions. The remaining field vehicle is already in use from dawn until dusk, leaving the organization with insufficient resources to cover the full scope of its duties.

Financial Constraints and Hiring Challenges

The organization has determined that hiring a replacement vehicle for field operations is currently financially unfeasible due to budget limitations. While raising funds to purchase a new vehicle is a potential long-term strategy, the process could take too long to address the immediate needs of the cats relying on these services. This financial gap means fewer opportunities to collect cats for sterilization programs and delays in transporting animals that require urgent medical attention from professionals like Dr Elke Schwellnus.

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Call for Vehicle Donations and Lending

CAT Garden Route is now appealing to individuals and businesses to lend or donate a vehicle to help restore field operations without delay. The organization specifies that the replacement does not need to be new or in pristine condition, but must be a reliable, roadworthy passenger vehicle suitable for transporting cats. Vermeulen notes that an ordinary passenger car is preferable to a bakkie, as transporting animals in a bakkie canopy exposes them to overheating risks during long hours of travel and work in the field.

Next Steps for Community Support

Anyone able to lend or donate a suitable vehicle, or those who know individuals who might assist, are urged to contact Cat Assistance Team Garden Route through its Facebook page. For an organization whose work depends on moving animals safely from the streets to veterinary care, replacing the damaged vehicle is essential to keeping these critical animal welfare services moving forward for the community in the Garden Route region.