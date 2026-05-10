Caster Semenya shares rare glimpse of daughters on Mother's Day

Caster Semenya, a South African athlete, has given the public a rare glimpse of her two daughters, Oratile and Oarabile, who were conceived via artificial insemination. She shared a sweet social media post featuring her wife, Violet, and their daughters on Mother's Day.

Caster Semenya shows off daughters for first time: “Blessed” Caster Semenya has given the public a rare glimpse of her two daughters, who were conceived via artificial insemination...

Caster Semenya has given the public a rare glimpse of her family, including her two daughters with her wife, Violet Raseboya. On Mother’s Day, Caster Semenya posted a sweet social media post featuring her wife, Violet, and their two daughters, Oratile and Oarabile. As a same-sex couple, Caster Semenya has previously revealed that she and her wife, Violet, conceived via artificial insemination.

The process is done whereby a donor’s sperm is placed directly in the uterus of the woman who carries the pregnancy, in this case, Violet. As a result, the child is genetically related to the carrier. The medical procedure typically occurs during a woman’s ovulation period, when an egg is readily available. Once fertilisation occurs and the egg implants, the egg is considered an embryo.

Follow The South African on Facebook for the latest local and international news No love lost: Andile Mpisane intentionally snubbed his ex, Sithelo Shozi – the mom of his two children – in a Mother’s Day social media post. Today’s Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R350 000. If you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play!

Springbok Cheslin Kolbe has thanked his wife Layla for her support sacrificing her career to become a fulltime mother... Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard penned a sweet and touching tribute to his wife, Marise Pollard on her first Mother’s Day as a mom of two





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Caster Semenya Daughters Artificial Insemination Mother's Day Social Media Post

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gauteng mom finds renewed hope this Mother’s Day after being run overA woman reflects on survival and a ‘second chance at motherhood’ after a security vehicle reversed over her during a morning walk in Fairmount.

Read more »

Musa Mseleku's stepson honours MaSaule this Mother's DayLungelo Mseleku, son of late South African footballer Musa Mseleku, pays tribute to his late mother on Mother's Day. He describes her as wise, compassionate, and stubborn and honours her as an angel in his life.

Read more »

Handre Pollard's heart-warming Mother's Day post to wifeSouth African rugby player Handre Pollard shares a sweet tribute to his wife Marise Pollard on Mother's Day, expressing gratitude for her sacrifices and vowing to love her with everything in his heart.

Read more »

High-profile male figure snubbs ex on Mother's DayHigh-profile South African musician Andile Mpisane acknowledged his mother, wife, and mother-in-law in a Mother's Day post, but omitted his ex-partner and first baby mama Sithelo Shozi. His shady move came weeks after her engagement announcement, with the duo having split under bitter terms and allegations of infidelity and domestic abuse.

Read more »