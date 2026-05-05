Cash Van Driver Runs Over Suspect After Stabbing in Bushbuckridge

A dramatic incident unfolded in Bushbuckridge where a cash van driver allegedly ran over a suspect twice after being stabbed during a robbery attempt. Police have launched a murder investigation and are urging the public not to share graphic video footage of the event.

A dramatic and disturbing incident unfolded at a shopping complex in Bushbuckridge earlier today, May 5th, involving a failed cash-in-transit robbery and a subsequent act of alleged vigilantism by the cash van driver.

The event, which has sparked significant public reaction and a police investigation, culminated in the death of one of the suspected robbers after he was reportedly run over twice by the cash van. The incident was captured on video, which has rapidly circulated on social media platforms, though authorities have cautioned against its further dissemination due to its graphic nature.

The sequence of events began shortly after 11:00 when two suspects approached the cash van as it was parked at the shopping complex. According to reports from Smangele Prudence Masina, a journalist with Bushbuckridge Community Radio who was present at the scene, one of the suspects forcibly opened the driver’s door and stabbed the security officer inside.

A security guard employed by the shopping complex responded to the attack by discharging two shots at the assailant, causing him to fall to the ground. In a shocking turn of events, the driver of the cash van then allegedly drove over the fallen suspect twice, seemingly in an attempt to neutralize the immediate threat. The second suspect, taking advantage of the chaos, fled the scene on foot without managing to steal any money.

The driver, having sustained stab wounds during the initial attack, was immediately transported to a hospital for medical attention and is currently listed in serious condition. Emergency medical personnel declared the suspect run over by the van deceased at the scene, and his body was subsequently taken into the custody of forensic pathologists for identification and further investigation.

The Mpumalanga police were initially alerted to the incident and confirmed its occurrence, but requested time to gather comprehensive details from the officers who responded to the scene. Following a preliminary investigation, police have officially opened a murder case in connection with the death of the suspect, alongside an investigation into the attempted robbery. Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, a police spokesperson, provided a more detailed account of the events.

He stated that the cash van was manned by two security officers at the time of the incident, with the passenger having briefly exited the vehicle to enter a nearby store. According to Mdhluli’s statement, a male suspect, armed with a sharp object, gained access to the van by opening the passenger door and attacking the security officer seated in the driver’s seat.

Other security personnel present at the complex reportedly responded by firing shots at the attacker, causing him to fall to the ground. Crucially, Mdhluli confirmed the allegation that the driver of the cash-in-transit vehicle subsequently drove over the fallen man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased remains unconfirmed as of this report. The police are actively working to identify the suspect and notify his next of kin.

In light of the widespread circulation of the graphic video footage depicting the incident, police have issued a strong appeal to the public, urging them to refrain from sharing it further. Brigadier Mdhluli emphasized that the distribution of such sensitive material could inflict additional trauma on the families of those involved and on members of the public who may be particularly vulnerable.

He also highlighted the importance of allowing investigators the necessary space and time to conduct a thorough and impartial probe. Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms, stating that anyone found to have acted unlawfully will be held accountable for their actions without any preferential treatment. The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensuring that justice is served.

The incident raises complex questions about the use of force, self-defense, and the potential for vigilantism in the face of violent crime. The outcome of the police investigation will be crucial in determining the legal and ethical implications of the driver’s actions. The community remains shocked and concerned by the events, and further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

The focus now shifts to a comprehensive examination of the evidence and a determination of the appropriate course of action based on the findings





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Cash-In-Transit Robbery Bushbuckridge Stabbing Vigilantism Police Investigation Mpumalanga Crime Security Video Footage Murder

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