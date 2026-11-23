The Court of Arbitration for Sport will issue its decision on Tuesday regarding Senegal's appeal against being stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations title, which was awarded to Morocco after Senegal walked off the pitch in the final.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will release its decision on Tuesday on Senegal's appeal against being stripped of this year's Africa Cup of Nations title, the court said.

AFCON Appeal Decision Timing Details

The ruling is set for the afternoon of 24 November 2026. CAS initially promised a decision within days of the October 8 hearing but later decided to issue a complete ruling, known as a CAS Award. That process requires several weeks. The case stems from the chaotic AFCON final on January 18 in Rabat, where Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time.

Also read POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD | Deadline to form municpalities draws closer

Pape Gueye scored the winning goal in extra time. However, near the end of normal time, with the match still goalless, many Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco. Some Senegalese supporters also attempted a pitch invasion. The game was held up for almost 20 minutes before the Senegal players returned.

Advertisement

CAF Awards Title After Walk Off Protest

Morocco missed the penalty, sending the match into extra time, where Senegal scored the winner. In March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned the result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory and the title. CAF's Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by walking off the pitch. In response, the Senegalese Football Federation denounced the ruling as the most blatant administrative robbery in the history of our sport.

Senegal quickly appealed to CAS, lodging their appeal on March 25, but the hearing took place some six months later. The basis of Senegal's arguments is that the referee's decision is final and he allowed the match to be completed. Their arguments, plus those of Morocco and CAF, were heard by CAS in Lausanne in early October behind closed doors.

CAS said in a short statement on Monday: The parties have been notified that the CAS decision will be rendered Tuesday 24 November 2026 in the course of the afternoon (GMT). It did not give a specific time. The CAS panel is presided over by French sports law expert Gerald Simon with assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Hamburg-based attorney and professor of law at the University of Zurich Ulrich Haas.

CAS Award Enforceability And Trophy Status

CAS Awards hold the same value as a national court judgement, enforceable in accordance with the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards. Awards may be enforced by sports federations or state courts, depending on the circumstances. Senegal has proudly displayed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations trophy, including at Stade de France before a friendly against Peru.

Advertisement

Despite CAF awarding the title to Morocco, Senegal contests the decision and will not return the trophy until CAS rules. The upcoming decision will determine whether Senegal retains the title or if Morocco is officially confirmed as the 2025 AFCON champion.