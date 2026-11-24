The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld Senegal's appeal against the Confederation of African Football, reinstating their 1-0 extra-time victory over Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final and stripping Morocco of the title.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld Senegal's appeal against the Confederation of African Football, reinstating Senegal as the winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Swiss-based court announced the unanimous decision on Tuesday, overturning CAF's earlier ruling that had declared Morocco champions. Senegal had originally beaten the hosts 1-0 after extra time in January's final in Rabat.

Also read Senegal awarded AFCON 2025 title | The Citizen

Senegal Protest Walk Off Pitch

However, during regulation time with the game still goalless, Senegal players walked off the pitch for 14 minutes in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco. Several players returned to the dressing room before eventually resuming play. Morocco missed the spot kick, sending the match into extra time, where Senegal scored the winner to secure the original victory.

Advertisement

But two months later, CAF's Appeal Board stripped Senegal of the title, ruling they had forfeited the match by walking off the pitch and awarding a 3-0 victory to Morocco. The CAF Appeals Committee had justified its decision based on Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations.

Those articles state that if a team refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the referee's authorisation, it shall be considered the loser and eliminated from the competition. Senegal quickly appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, lodging their appeal on March 25, with the case heard on October 8.

Cas Panel Reinstates Senegal Title

The CAS panel was presided over by French sports law expert Gerald Simon, assisted by Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based attorney and professor of law at the University of Zurich. CAS said in a statement that the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal against CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 had been upheld by a unanimous decision.

The original 1-0 victory after extra time was reinstated. The CAS panel considered that the referee's decision to restart the final showed that the conditions for resuming the match had been met.

Advertisement

Cas Rules Referee Committed No Error

Therefore, Articles 82 and 84 were not applicable in this case. CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb said the panel found that the referee did not commit any error of law. The ruling confirms Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions, reversing CAF's controversial decision from March.