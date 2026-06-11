Cartrack CEO speaks after employee death, protesters demand accountability

The CEO of vehicle tracking firm Cartrack has responded to a memorandum of demands handed over by protesters linked to the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) following the death of an employee at the company’s Johannesburg headquarters.

The CEO of vehicle tracking firm Cartrack has broken his silence following the death of an employee at the company’s Johannesburg headquarters. Nearly a week after Gcina Dhladhla died in a cubicle at the Cartrack office park, the company’s top executive has finally spoken publicly.

Addressing demonstrators and the media, Joshua Victor confirmed the company had since met with the Dhladhla family and expressed profound sadness over the incident. Meanwhile, protesters demanded transparency in the company’s investigation and gave Cartrack two weeks to respond to their list of demands. Cartrack has still not responded to a second list of questions





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Cartrack Employee Death Protesters African National Congress Youth League CEO Investigation Demands Statement Death Cubicle Company Johannesburg Rosebank Gcina Dhladhla Joshua Victor Transparency Two Weeks

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