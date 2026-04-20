Carlos Alcaraz Prioritizes Long-Term Career Over Roland Garros Defense Amid Injury Concerns

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz weighs his recovery from a serious wrist injury against the pressure of defending his Roland Garros title, opting for a cautious return to the tour.

World number two Carlos Alcaraz has officially prioritized his long-term professional health over the immediate pressure of defending his championship at the upcoming Roland Garros tournament. During a press conference held at an award ceremony on Monday, the 22-year-old tennis sensation expressed a cautious and mature outlook regarding the serious wrist injury that has forced him to withdraw from several prestigious clay-court events.

Alcaraz explained that he would much rather miss the opportunity to defend his title in Paris than risk a rushed recovery that could lead to a permanent or recurring physical limitation. He emphasized that his focus is on the longevity of his career, noting that forcing his body to compete while compromised could result in catastrophic consequences for his future participation in major tournaments. The young Spaniard admitted that the injury is significantly more severe than his medical team initially anticipated, prompting a complete reassessment of his schedule leading into the late spring season. The timeline for the athlete's recovery became a point of major concern after he was forced to withdraw from the Barcelona Open last week. The injury flared up during a routine practice session when he felt his wrist give out while attempting a return, a sensation he described as deeply alarming. This development was soon followed by an announcement that he would also be skipping the Madrid Open, a tournament where he typically receives immense support from the local crowd. With the Roland Garros event slated to begin on May 18, the window for recovery is narrowing, and Alcaraz’s statements suggest he is mentally preparing for the possibility of a total withdrawal from the French capital. His decision highlights the growing trend of high-level athletes choosing to listen to their bodies rather than succumbing to the intense pressure of the professional circuit's calendar, which often demands constant participation. Looking back at his recent trajectory, this physical setback serves as a major interruption to what had been a dominant streak on clay. Alcaraz had previously maintained an impressive run, winning seventeen consecutive matches on the surface, including major victories in Rome and his historic triumph at Roland Garros last year. This momentum was only recently stifled when he lost the world number one ranking to Jannik Sinner following a defeat in the Monte Carlo Masters final on April 12. Despite these professional disappointments, Alcaraz remains philosophical about the nature of professional sports. He remarked that such setbacks are an inevitable part of a high-stakes athletic career and must be accepted with grace. By choosing to step away from the court, the tennis star is demonstrating a level of discipline that belies his age, ensuring that his wrist has the necessary time to heal completely so that he can return to the sport at the peak of his physical capabilities once the injury is fully addressed





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