Carlos Alcaraz Health Update ATP Finals Turin 2024

Carlos Alcaraz addresses stomach illness prior to ATP Finals in Turin. The Spanish tennis star feels improved after a disrupted practice session at the season-ending tournament.

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz interrupted a training session on Friday due to a stomach issue but reported feeling increasingly better as he prepares for the ATP Finals in Turin. The Spanish champion woke up with digestive discomfort that prevented him from eating breakfast before practice began. Alcaraz told reporters that his physical condition is improving steadily despite the initial setback.

Alcaraz Health Status Turin Practice

Carlos Alcaraz explained that he could not eat breakfast because his stomach felt too upset to handle food before his scheduled training. He emphasized that he is feeling better and better each day as the tournament approaches. The athlete stated that being forced to leave practice early was disappointing, particularly because it happened on centre court with many spectators present. He noted that his team is being careful, although he admitted to still eating some foods that are not recommended for his diet.

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Alcaraz Confidence Attributed To Mental Freshness

Carlos Alcaraz enters the final tournament of the season with high confidence after finishing as runner-up in Turin last year. He is aiming to secure his first ATP Finals title during his fourth appearance at this prestigious event. The Spaniard has returned from a four-month injury absence caused by a wrist problem in late August. Since his comeback, Alcaraz has won championships in Tokyo, Vienna, and Paris. He also reached the quarter-finals of the US Open before losing to Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz Team Changes And Ferrero Partnership

Carlos Alcaraz parted ways with long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at the end of the previous season. This separation ended a highly successful partnership that produced six Grand Slam titles and twenty-four tour-level trophies for the player. Alcaraz acknowledged that the new arrangement feels strange because he has not seen his former coach for a while. He expressed excitement about the prospect of reconnecting with Juan Carlos Ferrero and engaging in conversation with him.

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Alcaraz Goals And Future Tournament Strategy

Carlos Alcaraz believes that every year he arrives at the tournament with the conviction that it will be his year to win. He feels that he is currently in the best possible condition, especially regarding his mental state. The tennis professional described himself as fresh and eager to face any challenges that may arise during the competition. He looks forward to testing his skills against top opponents in the group stage matches scheduled for the upcoming days.

Impact Of Recent Injury Recovery On Performance

Carlos Alcaraz recent return from a four-month absence due to a wrist injury has significantly impacted his current form and confidence. The absence began in late August and required careful rehabilitation to ensure full recovery. His victories in Tokyo, Vienna, and Paris demonstrate his ability to perform at a high level despite the long break. The Spaniard plans to maintain this momentum as he navigates the demanding schedule of the ATP Finals in Turin.